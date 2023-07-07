Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

Over the past few years, Coach has undergone a remarkable transformation of its fragrance lineup, bringing forth notable improvements. Among its newer offerings is the captivating Dreams series. Introduced in 2021, Dreams Sunset is the second release, and personally, I find it even more appealing than the original Coach Dreams.

After a sniff the first thing my nose screamed was Jasmine. Then the fragrance continues in its vanilla/tonka/woody direction. If you loved the original floral notes of Coach Dreams but are looking for a milder, more tropical scent for summer, then you'll love this.

The bottle features a pink ombre glass, inspired by the colours of a setting sun, which gives it a visually appealing gradient effect. To pay homage to Coach's heritage in leather craftsmanship, a refined leather ring is placed at the base of the bottleneck, adding a touch of sophistication and a nod to the brand's history since 1941.

The packaging of the fragrance further enhances its allure. The box is adorned with rose gold glitter, creating a shimmering effect that catches the eye. Not to forget, the bottle is capped with a beautiful rose gold flower spray that you press to spritz the scent. (Don't try to pull it up to open, I have made this mistake!)

The scent does come on very strong on the nose. Although, after a minute or so, it fades back a bit to something more wearable. The fragrance, although delightful, has a close sillage, creating a gentle cloud that stays near the wearer. Therefore, it may not be the best choice for wearing in confined spaces. As expected from an Eau de Parfum, the scent lingers on the skin for approximately four to five hours.

Overall, this fragrance presentation combines elements of elegance, femininity, and a touch of whimsy.

Rating: 8/10

Quantity & Price: 90 ML, Tk8,000 - Tk9,000 (Depending on the dollar rate and availability)

Where to buy from: Sundora, BPIB, Perfume World, Perfume House Bangladesh

