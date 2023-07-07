Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

Brands

Kaniz Supriya
07 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 01:52 pm

Related News

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

The bottle features a pink ombre glass, inspired by the colours of a setting sun, which gives it a visually appealing gradient effect

Kaniz Supriya
07 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 01:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Over the past few years, Coach has undergone a remarkable transformation of its fragrance lineup, bringing forth notable improvements. Among its newer offerings is the captivating Dreams series. Introduced in 2021, Dreams Sunset is the second release, and personally, I find it even more appealing than the original Coach Dreams.

After a sniff the first thing my nose screamed was Jasmine. Then the fragrance continues in its vanilla/tonka/woody direction. If you loved the original floral notes of Coach Dreams but are looking for a milder, more tropical scent for summer, then you'll love this. 

The bottle features a pink ombre glass, inspired by the colours of a setting sun, which gives it a visually appealing gradient effect. To pay homage to Coach's heritage in leather craftsmanship, a refined leather ring is placed at the base of the bottleneck, adding a touch of sophistication and a nod to the brand's history since 1941.

The packaging of the fragrance further enhances its allure. The box is adorned with rose gold glitter, creating a shimmering effect that catches the eye. Not to forget, the bottle is capped with a beautiful rose gold flower spray that you press to spritz the scent. (Don't try to pull it up to open, I have made this mistake!)

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The scent does come on very strong on the nose. Although, after a minute or so, it fades back a bit to something more wearable. The fragrance, although delightful, has a close sillage, creating a gentle cloud that stays near the wearer. Therefore, it may not be the best choice for wearing in confined spaces. As expected from an Eau de Parfum, the scent lingers on the skin for approximately four to five hours.

Overall, this fragrance presentation combines elements of elegance, femininity, and a touch of whimsy.

Rating: 8/10
Quantity & Price: 90 ML, Tk8,000 - Tk9,000 (Depending on the dollar rate and availability)
Where to buy from: Sundora, BPIB, Perfume World, Perfume House Bangladesh
 

Features

perfume / perfume brands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

35m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

2h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

21h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

20h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

23h | TBS Stories
How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

How currency devaluation costs govt dearly

1h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?