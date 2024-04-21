Miniso to launch Harry Potter line of products in Bangladesh soon

Miniso, one of the biggest names in retail has collaborated with top intellectual properties (IPs) around the world, is going to launch the world's most popular IP- Harry Potter- in Bangladesh soon.

On 17 April, Miniso announced in a global Franchisee meeting that Warner Brother's Harry Potter merchandise would be available in Miniso stores soon all over the world, including Bangladesh, as Miniso has collaborated with the Harry Potter brand.

Miniso Bangladesh customers will get their hands on official Harry Potter merchandise in autumn 2024 as Miniso Bangladesh attended the meeting.

Though IP products around the world are expensive to buy but Miniso has made it their mission to bring these IP merchandises to their customers at an affordable price. Their vision is to become the number one IP retailer in the world, to further boost their vision.

Miniso has official merchandise collaborations with Disney, Marvel, Coca-Cola, Pokémon, Naruto, Minions and many others and now with their latest Miniso x Harry Potter merchandise they plan to reach new heights.

Fans of Harry Potter in Bangladesh will get an amazing experience when the products launch at an exclusive Miniso x Harry Potter event.

