5th Avenue by Elizabeth Arden: A gem of a perfume within your budget

Good smells don't always have to be too expensive, and if there's any brand that supports this verdict truly, that is Elizabeth Arden. For some unknown reason, every fragrance with the digit 5 in it, comes off heavenly, be it Chanel N°5 or 5th Avenue by Elizabeth Arden.

Launched in 1996, 5th Avenue by Elizabeth Arden is a floral fragrance for women. The nose behind this fragrance is Ann Gottlieb. This floral perfume is an American classic and the top notes start with Lime (Linden Blossom), Lily-of-the-Valley, Lilac, Magnolia, Bergamot and Mandarin Orange. The middle note is heavy with Jasmine and Tuberose, and to its core, you would discover Sandalwood, Amber, Vanilla and Cloves. To my nose, it is mostly Jasmine and Sandalwood that dominates the other essences.

What I love about this scent is its wonderful freshness and youthfulness. It contains such a bright and happy fragrance and is a perfect scent for spring and summer. The perfume has a beautiful dewy quality, almost watery, without being aquatic, which makes it shine softly when applied. It is absolutely amazing how they managed to make a scent so happy and bubbly, that too whilst providing the sense of pearl necklaces and elegant clothes. These are the reasons why this product has been a best-selling item for the brand for more than 25 years.

The only drawback this 5th Avenue possibly has is poor longevity. Unfortunately, it doesn't last long on the skin or on clothes, so you need to reapply every hour or so.

Price: Tk5,000 to Tk6,000 (Depending on the dollar rate and availability)

Where to buy: BPIB, Fragrance BD, Perfume Shop Bangladesh

