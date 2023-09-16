5th Avenue by Elizabeth Arden: A gem of a perfume within your budget

Brands

TBS Report
16 September, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 03:32 pm

Related News

5th Avenue by Elizabeth Arden: A gem of a perfume within your budget

The bright and happy fragrance is a perfect scent for spring and summer

TBS Report
16 September, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 03:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Good smells don't always have to be too expensive, and if there's any brand that supports this verdict truly, that is Elizabeth Arden. For some unknown reason, every fragrance with the digit 5 in it, comes off heavenly, be it Chanel N°5 or 5th Avenue by Elizabeth Arden.
Launched in 1996, 5th Avenue by Elizabeth Arden is a floral fragrance for women. The nose behind this fragrance is Ann Gottlieb. This floral perfume is an American classic and the top notes start with Lime (Linden Blossom), Lily-of-the-Valley, Lilac, Magnolia, Bergamot and Mandarin Orange. The middle note is heavy with Jasmine and Tuberose, and to its core, you would discover Sandalwood, Amber, Vanilla and Cloves. To my nose, it is mostly Jasmine and Sandalwood that dominates the other essences.
What I love about this scent is its wonderful freshness and youthfulness. It contains such a bright and happy fragrance and is a perfect scent for spring and summer. The perfume has a beautiful dewy quality, almost watery, without being aquatic, which makes it shine softly when applied. It is absolutely amazing how they managed to make a scent so happy and bubbly, that too whilst providing the sense of pearl necklaces and elegant clothes. These are the reasons why this product has been a best-selling item for the brand for more than 25 years.
The only drawback this 5th Avenue possibly has is poor longevity. Unfortunately, it doesn't last long on the skin or on clothes, so you need to reapply every hour or so. 

Price: Tk5,000 to Tk6,000 (Depending on the dollar rate and availability)
Where to buy: BPIB, Fragrance BD, Perfume Shop Bangladesh
 

Features

perfume / perfume brands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

6h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

5h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

10h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World