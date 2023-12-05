Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

One's experience within a space is profoundly influenced by the doors one encounters. When you open a heavy, ornate wooden door, you might expect to step into a grand, classic room. In contrast, a sleek, minimalist sliding or pivot door, can lead you into a modern, open-concept space.

The choices in door design have become a language, allowing users to anticipate and embrace the character of the room beyond.

Doors have moved beyond their traditional role of mere functionality and security. Today, they are elements of art and innovation, adding a new layer of depth to architectural designs.

Entrance doors can have a contemporary, grand and elegant appearance. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

In recent times, designers have begun to consider doors as canvases for creativity - incorporating various materials, textures, colours and forms to enhance the overall aesthetic of a space.

However, the impact of doors is not limited to aesthetics alone. Their design also influences the functionality of a room.

Sliding doors, for example, can create an illusion of more space and improve flow, while pocket doors can maximise space efficiency. The choice of door type can redefine the entire spatial experience within a building, enabling a flexible, adaptable environment that responds to the needs of its users.

Categories of doors

Each type of door presents unique challenges and opportunities. The challenges here might revolve around finding the perfect balance between security and aesthetics, as well as choosing materials that can withstand the elements, while remaining visually appealing. It's also important to understand how to integrate these doors seamlessly into the overall design while ensuring they function smoothly.

Double entry doors or French doors: Double entry doors, often referred to as French doors, are a classic choice for creating a wide and inviting entrance. They consist of a pair of single-hinged doors that open away from each other, providing a larger access point.

This style of door is not only functional but also adds a sense of welcome and openness to a space. They allow for more natural light and a wider view when opened, making them a great option for homes of various sizes.

Sliding doors: Sliding doors are typically used as interior dividers, but they can also serve as front doors. These doors open sideways, making them an excellent choice for spaces with limited room for doors to swing in or out.

Sliding doors provide a smooth transition from outdoor to indoor spaces, while offering a unique appearance. They are easy to operate, save on space, and can be quite secure. In addition, modern sliding doors often incorporate advanced insulation technologies, making them energy-efficient and well-suited for contemporary design trends.

Glass doors can be transparent and can also be coloured, reflected, or frosted, which allows for privacy while maintaining the passage of light. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Pivot doors: Pivot doors are a modern and stylish choice for front entrances. These doors rotate on a vertical axis, creating a unique and eye-catching movement. They can be crafted from a wide range of materials including marble, glass, or metal, and offer flexibility in terms of height, width and weight.

Pivot doors are known for their grand and elegant appearance, making them an excellent choice for contemporary designs. They not only make a design statement, but also offer functionality with innovative hardware and an easy installation.

In summary, doors are not just functional elements but also key contributors to the functionality of a living space. The choice of door style can have a significant impact on the character and tone of a home, whether it's a grand pivot door for a modern entrance, classic double entry doors for a welcoming feel, or sliding doors for space-saving and contemporary design.

Each door style offers its own set of advantages, and the selection depends on the specific needs and aesthetic preferences of the homeowner.

Materials to consider

Selecting the right door often begins by defining the materials that will complement the architectural essence of a place. In modern architecture, the material choices for doors have also expanded, allowing for a wide range of possibilities.

Wood: To this day, wood remains the classic choice because of its versatility, timelessness and natural appearance. In our country, wood varieties such as Mahogany, Gamari and Shegun provide a diverse selection for crafting doors.

The material can be used in a variety of formats, finishes and styles; from a rustic ambience with a raw board to an elegant look with a sleek wood finish. Even if wood naturally expands and contracts with temperature fluctuations, with an improved construction and routine maintenance, exposed wood front doors can be very durable and provide that elegant, yet comforting aesthetic.

Glass: Glass doors can bring in natural light and create a sense of transparency. Besides being durable and easy to clean, glass front doors can also be coloured, reflected, or frosted, which allows for privacy while maintaining the passage of light.

Door can be designed at full height to define the scale of the space in a room. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Steel: Steel is often known as the most versatile and cost-effective material for doors, offering design flexibility and extra durability compared to glass and wood. Steel doors neither expand nor contract, are resistant to diverse climatic conditions, and insulate better.

Custom doors: For a unique and stylish addition to your home, you can also consider a custom door design. Today, doors can be expertly crafted with durability and be tailored to your exact preferences. You can mix and match materials, designs, finishes and hardware, creating a distinctive, long-lasting piece of art that perfectly complements your aesthetics.

Eco-doors: Recently, eco-friendly doors in Bangladesh have gained popularity as alternatives to traditional steel and wooden doors. These doors offer a range of textures and colours and are made from Wood-Plastic Composites (WPC).

These do not decay when exposed to water, they do not expand or contract with temperature variations. They provide superior insulation and have sound-proofing qualities that make these doors a sustainable and practical choice for the environmentally conscious clientele of Bangladesh.

To conclude, doors serve as storytellers, revealing the essence of each room in a building. They can be a precursor to the architectural narrative of a space, offering a glimpse of what's inside. As walls, ceilings, and furniture pieces define the character and perception of an architectural project, doors too, play a critical role in buildings.

Price and details

Prices of wooden doors according to type and height can range from BDT 25,000 to 30,000.

HATIL doors are a popular option and come in a wide range of styles and designs with various colours, finishes, and patterns to suit client preferences. They have solid wooden doors, single and double doors, combinations of wooden and glass doors, flush doors and veneered doors. All of their doors are custom-made to fit specific needs and requirements.

RFL also provides a variety of door designs through its website and showrooms, ranging from traditional to modern styles. The price of wooden doors can vary based on door type, design and size, with solid wood doors starting at BDT 5,350 and going up to BDT 23,300.

Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

For those looking for wholesale quantities, Hatirpul and Basila Road are excellent choices to explore and purchase doors. Additionally, Kamrangichor and Rasulpur in Puran Dhaka offer buying eco-door in varieties to accommodate your specific needs.

Nowadays, Nirman.com.bd is a leading door provider in Bangladesh, they specialise in a wide range of high-quality glass door solutions. Whether you need sliding glass doors, folding glass doors, sliding gates or customised glass door designs, they have you covered. Their product range includes various styles and options to cater to both commercial and residential spaces.

Located at Uttara, they are experts in crafting custom glass doors to meet the unique requirements of each customer. Their collections include automatic doors, folding glass doors, hinged doors and sliding doors.

Partex is another notable option with a range of door designs and choices to suit your preferences. If you're in the market for modern, sleek pivot doors, Renaissance Décor Ltd. has recently introduced options that bring a contemporary touch to your space.