Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

Khulna has long had a rich food history, with influences from both its location and diverse population.

The southwestern region of Bangladesh is known for its fertile land and abundant produce. The city itself is also home to a large number of people from different ethnic groups, which has shaped the food culture of Khulna.

Sundarbans are also a great source of fresh ingredients along with local produce like chui and keora. This week we bring you 3 recipes from the Khulna Region that are worth making at home.

Chui Jhal

It wouldn't be a Khulna recipe list if we didn't include a chui jhal recipe. One of the most popular dishes in Khulna, it is a fiery curry made with beef or goat meat and a type of wild pepper called chui. Chui jhal is said to have originated in the Satkhira district of Khulna but it is popular all over Bangladesh.

Photo: Collected

Even though Chui is traditionally cooked with red meat, people in Khulna also cook chicken and prawns with it.

Ingredients:

1 kg choice of your protein.

250 grams chui jhal (wild pepper), soaked in water for 30 minutes

1 cup chopped onions

2 tbsp chopped ginger

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp chilli powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp cumin powder

1 tbsp garam Masala

Vegetable oil

Salt to taste

There are a lot of ways to cook with chui jhal but we've picked the easiest way to cook it. First heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the beef or goat meat and cook until browned on all sides. Add the onions, ginger, and garlic and cook until softened for about 5 minutes. Add the turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and garam masala powder and cook for 1 minute. Add the chui jhal and its soaking water to the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 1-2 hours, or until the meat is tender.

Season with salt to taste and serve hot with rice. Even though roti or chapatis aren't a popular pairing, you can if you want to.

Prawn Brain Bhuna

Chingri brain bhuna is a popular Bengali dish from Khulna, Bangladesh. It is made with shrimp brains, which are cooked in a spicy tomato-onion gravy.

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

250gm shrimp brains cleaned

Soybean oil (as much you prefer but should not more than half cup)

4-5 Onion

1 tbsp Garlic, minced

1 tbsp Ginger, minced

1-2 Tomatoes, chopped

1 tbsp Chilli powder

1 tbsp Cumin powder

1 tbsp Coriander powder

1 tbspTurmeric powder

Salt to taste

The shrimp brains are first cleaned and then sauteed in oil. Onions, garlic and ginger are then added and cooked until softened. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the shrimp brains and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until browned. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder and salt and cook for 1 minute. Add the shrimp brains back to the pan and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Keorar Daal

Another ingredient that is native to the Khulna region. Keora Dal is a delicious and fragrant lentil dish. It is made with lentils, Keora fruit, and spices. Keora has a sweet and floral aroma that adds a unique flavour to the dish.

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

2 cup Lentils

200-250 gm Keora

3-4 Onion, chopped

1 tbsp Garlic, minced

1 tbsp Ginger, minced

1 tbsp Turmeric powder

1 tbsp Chilli powder

1 tbsp Cumin powder

1 tbsp Coriander powder

Garam Masala

Oil

Salt to taste

Soak the lentils in water for 2 hours. Heat the oil in a pot and add the onion. Fry until softened. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for a few more minutes. Add the turmeric powder, chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and garam masala powder and cook for 1 minute. Add the soaked lentils and Keora flowers and mix well. Add water as needed and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer until the lentils are cooked through. Season with salt to taste and serve hot. Do not cook the Keora flowers for too long, as they will lose their flavour. Add them to the pot just before the lentils are cooked through. You can also add other vegetables to the dal, such as fried potatoes, eggplant or other vegetables.