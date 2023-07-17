Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

Dhaka's food scene has become very diverse over the past decades with an unbelievable variety of options. The Bahubali Dosa - a colossal creation that has earned its place as the biggest and largest dosa in Dhaka- is a prime example of that diversity. Served at Boros Restaurant, this gastronomic marvel has quickly become a sensation.

"I was watching one of my favourite food bloggers review a huge dosa once," says Al Mamun, the restaurant manager. Inspired by a YouTube video showcasing 'oversized dosas,' he was determined to bring this unique culinary experience to Dhaka.

AL-Mamun is happy to see his idea being such a hit with the customers.

"Bahubali is one of my favourite movies. There's a big statue in the movie named Bahubali and when I tried to recreate this Dosa, that's where I took the inspiration from," mentioned Mamun.



Unveiling the Bahubali Dosa

In late May 2023, with a vision in mind and a passion for creating extraordinary dishes, Boros Restaurant launched the Bahubali Dosa - marking a milestone in the city's culinary scene.

Crafting a Bahubali Dosa is no ordinary task. It requires expertise, attention to detail, and a special pan designed to handle the enormity of the dosa. The papad, which is the crispy rice crepe that forms the base, is prepared meticulously, ensuring a level of crispness that sets it apart from traditional dosas. The entire preparation process can take around 20 minutes, depending on the order queue. Despite the wait, the result is worth every minute.

The Bahubali Dosa is a true culinary masterpiece, meticulously handcrafted by skilled chef Mohammad Sujon at the Boros Restaurant. With almost a decade of experience preparing traditional Indian cuisine, Sujon ensures every step of the dosa-making flawlessly. From the preparation of the batter to the artful spreading of the papad on the special dosa pan, each detail is carefully attended to, resulting in a dosa that is both visually stunning and exceptionally flavourful.

The filling of the Bahubali Dosa is a medley of authentic Indian ingredients, carefully selected. From the aromatic spices to the mouth-watering vegetables and lentil filling, every bite is an explosion of flavours that are a testament to the culinary excellence of the chefs.

Originally known as Boro Bhai, Boros Restaurant had its humble beginnings in Bashundhara Residential Area. However, with a move to Moghbazar, the restaurant transformed, both in location and name. Now situated in Green Shatmahal at 208 Wireless Railgate Bara Moghbazar, Boros has become the go-to destination for many food enthusiasts seeking unique culinary experiences.

The priceless taste of tradition

At Boros Restaurant, the Bahubali Dosa is priced at a rather affordable 499 taka at the moment but with the current inflation, they're planning to adjust the prices soon. However, the eventual price will still allow diners to enjoy something exclusive without punching a hole in their pockets. The price perfectly reflects the quality and care put into every aspect of the Bahubali Dosa, ensuring that customers receive a genuine taste of Indian cuisine at a decent value. As it is the biggest dosa in town, it is made for sharing. Discover the magic of Dhaka's largest dosa and share it with your closest people maybe?

If you're looking for an extraordinary culinary experience that showcases the best of authentic Indian cuisine, the Bahubali Dosa at Boros Restaurant is a must-try. From the painstaking preparation process to the delightful medley of flavours, this colossal dosa delivers an unrivalled gastronomic adventure.