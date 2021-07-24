How to control weight and enjoy Qurbani beef?

Even though the three days of Qurbani ended, the season of relishing beef in breakfast, lunch, supper and dinner, getting bored yet continue eating — it is here to stay. Kebab, steaks, Mezbani, Kala bhuna, kosha gosht etc, are here to brighten your day.

However, due to lockdown, as people are already confined at home for a long time, putting on extra kilos seems inevitable. But, no one can deprive themselves of the taste of exquisite tender meat in fear of gaining weight.

Let's check out how you can control weight and relish the Qurbani meat at the same time.

Count Calories

An average man needs 2500 kilocalories a day to maintain good health. In comparison, an average woman needs 2000 Kcal per day. However, the ideal intake of calories varies depending on age, metabolism and level of physical activities etc.

If you eat and burn the same amount of calories per day, your body weight will remain the same. However, if you consume more calories and do not burn them through working, your body weight will increase.

Hence, you should calculate the number of calories you are consuming each day to maintain good health and physique.

For example, 200 grams of beef contains 580 Kcal. Try to keep the calories in check while eating.

Balance your diet and say no to sugar!

If you are eating more protein, try reducing carbohydrate intake by eating less rice. Instead, you can eat more vegetables with beef to balance out your diet. Avoid sugar and fizzy drinks at all costs if you don't want to add extra pounds to your weight.

A protein diet can actually help you lose weight if you eat wisely!

Measure weight every morning

Measuring weight on an empty stomach helps to track weight and alert before it's too late. If you notice that your weight is slightly increasing, you can act immediately and shed that extra fat.

Fill yourself with good food

People tend to eat more on an empty stomach. If you fill your stomach with carrot, cucumber and other colourful vegetables, you won't succumb to overeating rich food. Eating vegetables and fruits of varied colours are also essential for health as they are rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants.

Try at-home workouts

Only 30 minutes of exercise a day can help you lose weight, reduce stress, increase your creativity and boost your mood. Endorphine hormone is released during exercise, which generates a positive vibe in the body. Hence, exercise can help combat depression.

Situps, jumping jacks, high-knees are some of the at-home exercises you can do without any equipment.

Using stairs instead of an elevator, morning or evening walk on the rooftop, even dancing to your favourite song can aid you to lose weight.

Water, water and water

There is tons of benefit of drinking water. Drinking 1% more water means you are consuming fewer calories which may aid you in weight loss.

Monitor your sleep

Sleep deprivation can increase your hunger and make you eat more. Thus, having adequate sleep is essential to be in good shape.