Eid recipe: Pithali
Author of the cookbook 'Shera Radhunir Twist' (Ananna), Humayra Rayhana Khan compiles traditional meat recipes found across Bangladesh.
Ingredients
- 1 kg beef
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 tbsp ginger paste
- 2 tbsp garlic paste
- 3 tbsp Mixed spices powder (nutmeg, mace, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, cumin)
- 1 tbsp green chili paste
- 1 tbsp red chilli paste
- 2 pieces black cardamom
- Salt, to taste
- 250 gm rice flower
- 1 cup oil
Method
Clean up the meat properly. In a heavy bottom pan pour oil and wait for a few minutes to heat. Add onion and stir continuously until golden brown. Now add ginger, garlic paste and cook for 2 minutes. Add a small amount of water and cook till the spice mixture releases oil. After 2 to 3 minutes add mixed spice, chili paste and salt. Add beef and stir for a few minutes until the meat releases water. Cook the meat until it softens. Add water to get the required consistency. Now dilute the rice flour into a small amount of water and pour it in the curry. Switch off the gas once the gravy turns into thick consistency.