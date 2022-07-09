Eid recipe: Pithali

Food

TBS Report
09 July, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 02:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Author of the cookbook 'Shera Radhunir Twist' (Ananna), Humayra Rayhana Khan compiles traditional meat recipes found across Bangladesh.

Ingredients                                                   

  • 1 kg beef                                                                     
  • 1 cup chopped onion                                                    
  • 2 tbsp ginger paste                                                        
  • 2 tbsp garlic paste                                                          
  • 3 tbsp Mixed spices powder (nutmeg, mace, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, cumin)
  • 1 tbsp green chili paste                                          
  • 1 tbsp red chilli paste                                                
  • 2 pieces black cardamom                                            
  • Salt, to taste                                                              
  • 250 gm rice flower                                                  
  • 1 cup oil                                                                  

Method

Clean up the meat properly. In a heavy bottom pan pour oil and wait for a few minutes to heat. Add onion and stir continuously until golden brown. Now add ginger, garlic paste and cook for 2 minutes. Add a small amount of water and cook till the spice mixture releases oil. After 2 to 3 minutes add mixed spice, chili paste and salt. Add beef and stir for a few minutes until the meat releases water. Cook the meat until it softens. Add water to get the required consistency. Now dilute the rice flour into a small amount of water and pour it in the curry. Switch off the gas once the gravy turns into thick consistency.

