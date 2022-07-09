Eid recipe: Pithali

Author of the cookbook 'Shera Radhunir Twist' (Ananna), Humayra Rayhana Khan compiles traditional meat recipes found across Bangladesh.

Ingredients

1 kg beef

1 cup chopped onion

2 tbsp ginger paste

2 tbsp garlic paste

3 tbsp Mixed spices powder (nutmeg, mace, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, cumin)

1 tbsp green chili paste

1 tbsp red chilli paste

2 pieces black cardamom

Salt, to taste

250 gm rice flower

1 cup oil

Method

Clean up the meat properly. In a heavy bottom pan pour oil and wait for a few minutes to heat. Add onion and stir continuously until golden brown. Now add ginger, garlic paste and cook for 2 minutes. Add a small amount of water and cook till the spice mixture releases oil. After 2 to 3 minutes add mixed spice, chili paste and salt. Add beef and stir for a few minutes until the meat releases water. Cook the meat until it softens. Add water to get the required consistency. Now dilute the rice flour into a small amount of water and pour it in the curry. Switch off the gas once the gravy turns into thick consistency.