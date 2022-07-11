Eid recipe: Nawabi Mutton

Ingredients

1 kg boneless mutton

300 gm onion

100 gm ginger paste

150 gm green chilli

100 gm yoghurt

1 gm saffron

20 gm cashew nut

150 gm soybean oil

15 gm hot masala powder

10 gm cumin powder

10 gm coriander powder

5 gm bay leaves

5 gm green cardamom

10 gm cinnamon stick

50 gm ghee

5 gm nutmeg

15 gm coriander leaves

Salt, to taste

10 gm mace

10 gm sugar

150 gm coconut milk

Method

Pour oil in a pot and hit it up.

Add green cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves and mace. Stir for 2 minutes.

Add onion, ginger, garlic and cook for a few minutes more until onion pieces become soft.

Add mutton, salt, cumin powder, coriander powder, saffron, half of green chilli, cashew nut and yoghourt. Mix it well and cook until the mutton is tender.

Add coconut milk, hot masala powder, rest of green chilli, sugar and stir for another 2 minutes.

Serve it with rice.

Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

