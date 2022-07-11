Eid recipe: Nawabi Mutton

Food

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 01:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Ingredients 

  • 1 kg boneless mutton 
  • 300 gm onion             
  • 100 gm ginger paste 
  • 150 gm green chilli      
  • 100 gm yoghurt    
  • 1 gm saffron
  • 20 gm cashew nut   
  • 150 gm soybean oil 
  • 15 gm hot masala powder
  • 10 gm cumin powder
  • 10 gm coriander powder
  • 5 gm bay leaves   
  • 5 gm green cardamom
  • 10 gm cinnamon stick 
  • 50 gm ghee      
  • 5 gm nutmeg   
  • 15 gm coriander leaves  
  • Salt, to taste
  • 10 gm mace 
  • 10 gm sugar    
  • 150 gm coconut milk  

Method 

Pour oil in a pot and hit it up. 

Add green cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves and mace. Stir for 2 minutes. 

Add onion, ginger, garlic and cook for a few minutes more until onion pieces become soft. 

Add mutton, salt, cumin powder, coriander powder, saffron, half of green chilli, cashew nut and yoghourt. Mix it well and cook until the mutton is tender.

Add coconut milk, hot masala powder, rest of green chilli, sugar and stir for another 2 minutes.  

Serve it with rice.

Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka
Recipe by:  Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

