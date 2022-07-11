Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

Food

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 12:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ingredients 

  • 1 kg boneless chicken
  • 150 gm fresh mango puree 
  • 100 gm  ginger paste  
  • 150 gm green chilli   
  • 500 gm yoghurt     
  • 100 gm cashew nut paste    
  • 150 gm mustard oil  
  • 15 gm hot masala powder 
  • 10 gm cumin powder 
  • 10 gm coriander powder 
  • 50 gm ghee       
  • 15 gm coriander leaves  
  • 5 gm sugar   
  • 1- gm lemon Juice 
  • Salt, to taste

Method 

Prepare a marinade of ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, salt and mix the chicken cubes. Leave them for 10/15 minutes.

Add all the ingredients with yoghurt.

Mix them very well until it turns into a smooth paste. Then add the marinated chicken pieces in the mixture.

Keep them for 30 minutes. Thread the marinated chicken pieces into the skewer.

Roast them in a tandoori or electric oven until cooked well. 

Serve them hot with naan.

Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka
Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

Recipe by:  Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

Features / Magazine / Top News

Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers / Eid Recipe / Eid Recipes / Recipe / food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

37m | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Sukka

1h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Chettinad Curry

2h | Food
Photo: Collected

Eid recipe: Alu Bukhara Beef Bhuna

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

Soari Ghat Fish Market: A hub of freshwater fish

47m | Videos
5 oldest trees in the world

5 oldest trees in the world

1h | Videos
Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

Safa Kabir hopes to make silver screen debut soon

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

Sri Lanka faced with new challenges after leaders quit

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south