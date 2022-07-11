Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers

Ingredients

1 kg boneless chicken

150 gm fresh mango puree

100 gm ginger paste

150 gm green chilli

500 gm yoghurt

100 gm cashew nut paste

150 gm mustard oil

15 gm hot masala powder

10 gm cumin powder

10 gm coriander powder

50 gm ghee

15 gm coriander leaves

5 gm sugar

1- gm lemon Juice

Salt, to taste

Method

Prepare a marinade of ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, salt and mix the chicken cubes. Leave them for 10/15 minutes.

Add all the ingredients with yoghurt.

Mix them very well until it turns into a smooth paste. Then add the marinated chicken pieces in the mixture.

Keep them for 30 minutes. Thread the marinated chicken pieces into the skewer.

Roast them in a tandoori or electric oven until cooked well.

Serve them hot with naan.

Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

