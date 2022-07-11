Eid recipe: Chilli Lime Mango Chicken Skewers
Ingredients
- 1 kg boneless chicken
- 150 gm fresh mango puree
- 100 gm ginger paste
- 150 gm green chilli
- 500 gm yoghurt
- 100 gm cashew nut paste
- 150 gm mustard oil
- 15 gm hot masala powder
- 10 gm cumin powder
- 10 gm coriander powder
- 50 gm ghee
- 15 gm coriander leaves
- 5 gm sugar
- 1- gm lemon Juice
- Salt, to taste
Method
Prepare a marinade of ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, salt and mix the chicken cubes. Leave them for 10/15 minutes.
Add all the ingredients with yoghurt.
Mix them very well until it turns into a smooth paste. Then add the marinated chicken pieces in the mixture.
Keep them for 30 minutes. Thread the marinated chicken pieces into the skewer.
Roast them in a tandoori or electric oven until cooked well.
Serve them hot with naan.
Recipe by: Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka