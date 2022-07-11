Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab
Ingredients
- 500 gm minced meat
- 2 onion
- 2 green pepper
- 1 red pepper
- 3 tomato
- 100 gm parsley
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp thyme
- 1 tsp chili pepper
- For Decoration
- Tomatoes
- Onions
- Carrot julienne
- Beetroot julienne
- Coriander
- Red chili
- Lemon wedges
Method
First, chop the onions, pepper, parsley, tomato very finely.
For kebab, put the minced meat in a large bowl.
Mix the chopped ingredients together with the minced meat.
Add the spices and mold well.
Place on the baking tray in a thickness of 1cm.
Chop the potato, pepper and tomato into slices to decorate it.
Then arrange them on the ground meat.
Melt the tomato paste in water in a bowl and pour it over the kebab.
Recipe by: Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka