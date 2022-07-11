Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

Ingredients

500 gm minced meat

2 onion

2 green pepper

1 red pepper

3 tomato

100 gm parsley

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp chili pepper

For Decoration

Tomatoes

Onions

Carrot julienne

Beetroot julienne

Coriander

Red chili

Lemon wedges

Method

First, chop the onions, pepper, parsley, tomato very finely.

For kebab, put the minced meat in a large bowl.

Mix the chopped ingredients together with the minced meat.

Add the spices and mold well.

Place on the baking tray in a thickness of 1cm.

Chop the potato, pepper and tomato into slices to decorate it.

Then arrange them on the ground meat.

Melt the tomato paste in water in a bowl and pour it over the kebab.

Recipe by: Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka