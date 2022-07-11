Eid recipe: Beef Sukka

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 12:11 pm

Eid recipe: Beef Sukka

TBS Report
11 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2022, 12:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ingredients

  • 1 kg beef, with or without bone 
  • 1 medium or big onion, finely sliced     
  • 2 medium sized tomatoes, finely chopped 
  • 1 inch fresh ginger, finely chopped
  • 8 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
  • 3-4 green chilies, slit 
  • 2 tsp coriander powder 
  • Salt, to taste

Spices to be powdered:

  • 1 tbsp fennel (mouri) seeds 
  • 1 stick cinnamon or cassia bark 
  • 5 cloves
  • 5 cardamoms 
  • 20 peppercorns, adjusted for taste

Seasoning:

  • 1 tsp mustard seeds  
  • 1 medium-big onion, finely chopped  
  • 1 cup coconut pieces, slivers 
  • 4 springs curry leaves 
  • ½-1 cup coconut oil ----- 

Method 

Wash the beef and cut it into small pieces and transfer into a pressure cooker. 

Add all the ingredients mentioned and also the spice powder to be powdered. Mix it well all together.

There is no need to add water, as the meat will release a lot of stock.

Cook the meat for two whistles, then shimmer and cook for another 12 minutes or till the meat is tender (cooking time may vary according to the tenderness of the meat).

In a large, wide based kadai, heat the coconut oil. 

Add the mustard seeds and when they stop spluttering, add the onions and fry till they get golden brown in colour.

Add the curry leaves and the coconut pieces (or grated coconut) and roast on a medium heat till the pieces turn golden to get a nice aroma. This will take some time.

Now add only the cooked pieces of meat (do not add the stock) and fry on a medium high heat until the moisture evaporates. 

Then top up by adding the stock in parts (2 handfuls at a time). Don't add all of the stock at one go. The meat needs to fry and the stock when added in parts, will help retain the juiciness and at the same time, it will help the meat to fry and not stew – otherwise you will have a beef curry and not a beef fry on your hands!

When the meat is fried, it will begin to turn darker and darker. When the desired consistency (thickness of gravy) is achieved, remove the kadai from the heat. You can fry until the gravy completely evaporates.

Serve hot with rice or chapatis.

Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka
Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

Recipe by:  Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

