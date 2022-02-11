5 best places to take your date on Valentine's Day

Whether it is a posh restaurant or a roadside tong, if you have found your soulmate, it does not matter where you go for a date.

However, to spark up the romance this Valentine's Day, you can treat your loved one with a special meal.

If you are nervously planning a first date, a romantic Valentine's Day meal or setting the scene for a proposal, you could check out our picks of the most romantic restaurants in Dhaka.

Tabaq Coffee

Keep the conversation flowing while sipping on Tabaq’s amazing coffee.

Affordable coffee date

If you want to avoid the overwhelming crowds in other cafés this Valentine's Day, you could book a table for two at Tabaq Coffee for an intimate coffee date.

You can keep the conversation flowing while sipping on their amazing coffee. Tabaq also serves one of the best brownies and cheesecakes in town. The price starts from Tk77+.

You can try their freezers in mango, peach, strawberry, and raspberry flavour to quench your thirst after a long work day.

If you want something savoury, you can try their cheese filled hot sandwiches and a wide range of cold sandwiches.

Currently they have four different outlets in Bashundhara R/A, Baridhara DOHS and Gulshan 1.

Laughing Buddha

Crispy duck in tamarind sauce for an exotic date night

Romantic and exotic ambience

Laughing Buddha has been a top favourite for dates ever since it was launched, especially among those who love Thai food.

Whether it is the magnificent teal door at the entrance, huge glass walls with a beautiful view of the Gulshan Avenue, or their signature orange boat and lotus background, you will find plenty of corners here to capture the perfect moment on camera.

You can try their White Tom Yum Chicken Noodles Soup priced at Tk795+ or the Seafood Claypot priced at Tk995+.

Their Signature Mango Sticky Rice with Coconut Ice Cream will surely woo its way into your heart with its delicious taste.

Other delicacies at this Thai restaurant include Stir Fried Duck, Braised Lamb Shanks and Supreme Beef Ribs.

Head over to the fourth floor of Rangs Arcade, 153/A Gulshan North Avenue, for an authentic Thai affair with classy cocktails and premium seafood.

Woodhouse Grill

Munch on fine cuts of Texas-style steaks at Woodhouse Grill with your loved one.

A steak night out

You could munch on fine cuts of Texas-style steaks at Woodhouse Grill with your loved one. Located in Banani 11, this steak joint is one of the most popular steak places in Dhaka.

The steaks are offered with two sides and sauces of your choice but the rib eye steak is their most popular item. It weighs 300 grams and the local beef steak will cost you TK1,385+ while the imported beef steak will cost you Tk2,300+.

They also have slow smoked items like beef brisket, beef hump and Austin ribs on their menu.

Do not forget to order chillers from their menu like the Virgin Blue Margarita (Tk230+) for the perfect steak night.

Jerry Bees

Try the cakes and crêpes from Jerry Bees to fall in love even more.

Of waffles and crêpes

With a floral ceiling, baby pink hued couches, pastel mint walls and chandeliers, Jerry Bees is probably the cutest dessert place in Dhaka.

They offer one of the best cheesecakes, crêpes and coffee that will make you fall in love even more. The price for their half-waffles starts from Tk287+ and for full waffles it is Tk390+.

You will also find Italian savoury items like lasagna, pasta and pizza on their menu. Their beef cheese lasagna, priced at Tk759+, is one of the best in town.

The New York Cheesecake (Tk391+) or the Blueberry Cheesecake(Tk340+) is a must try at Jerry Bees.

They also take offers for customised heart shaped cakes for Valentine's Day, which can be a great way to surprise your date. You will find Jerry Bees in Uttara Sector-4 and Banani Road-11.

Farmhouse Burger

Try the signature red velvet milkshake from Farmhouse with your burger.

For a premium burger experience

Located in Gulshan 1, Farmhouse Burger is the perfect burger joint to treat your date with burgers, fries, and shakes.

With a jazzy decor, beautiful lighting and top notch burgers, you are bound to have a good time here.

From their myriad of options for burgers, you can choose the Ricky Bobby, Hangover Rx. or the Millionaire, all of which come within a price range of Tk350 to Tk550+.

Order away signature milkshakes like the Coco Puffs and Corn Flakes (both priced at Tk325+) and Truffle fries (Tk400+) for the perfect combination with the burgers.

Outside the restaurant premises, you will find foosballs to play with your partner and spend a playful evening.