On Valentine's Day, a Naogaon court only hears 'cases of love'

A court usually hears many types of cases each day.

However, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Naogaon Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 took an exceptional initiative today (14 February) by only hearing on love-related cases.

District and Sessions Judge Mehedi Hasan Talukdar took this initiative by hearing 36 cases concerning love and relationships.

Taking it up a notch, Public Prosecutor Maqbul Hossain greeted the couples who came to the court for hearing with "love candy".

According to court sources, some of the notable cases heard in the court today are:

A 17-year-old girl in Naogaon's Patnitala upazila fell in love with a 21-year-old boy of a different religion a few years ago. As their families did not approve of their relationship, they eloped on 21 June 2021. Later, the boy was arrested by police after the girl's father filed a case accusing him of kidnapping the girl.

In another case, a 16-year-old girl from Sapahar upazila ran away with her boyfriend on 9 January last year. They got married and started living in Mymensingh.

However, the girl's father filed a case against the boyfriend accusing him of kidnapping his daughter.

Police arrested him and produced him before the court.

Several similar cases were heard in this court today.

Maqbul Hossain said, "The judge advised the concerned to focus on their studies as well as adhere to religious values and obey their elders."

Naogaon District Lawyers Association President Rafiqul Islam Bachchu said, "If the cases were heard on different days, the judge could not have given the same advice to everyone. He took an exceptional decision to hear the cases on the same day."