The photo was taken recently. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Using renewable materials such as waste cotton and jute, workers at Karupannya Rangpur Ltd craft Shatranji rugs.

The photo was taken recently. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The photo was taken recently. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

These rugs are currently exported to Europe and North America.

The photo was taken recently. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Established in 1991 with 50 workers, Karupannya has evolved into a sizable green factory.

The photo was taken recently. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

It now employs 8,000 people, with women constituting 90% of the workforce.

The photo was taken recently. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain