Boyon Bitan: Beautiful rugs and mats for your interior

Rubaiya Haque
14 February, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 12:20 pm

Boyon Bitan’s most popular items are its shatranji and area rugs, which come in bright colours and different designs

The visionaries from the award-winning urban farming company 'Nagar Krishi' have once again brought another unique business to life. 

Combining our traditional materials with a modern touch, the five partners have created 'Boyon Bitan', a craft shop that sells unique and innovative products. 

Their products include rugs, baskets, floor mats, shital pati, shatranji and table accents. They are durable, multifunctional and aesthetically pleasing. 

Boyon Bitan started its journey in 2020 as an online shop and now has a display shop in Niketon, attached to its head office. 

"We have always tried to maintain high quality and at the same time, keep our prices lower compared to other handicraft brands," said Kamrul Hasan, one of the brand's partners. 

Since 2021, the products were available in Jatra and now they are also available in Khut, located at Dhanmondi 9/A. Boyon Bitan's most popular items are its shatranji and area rugs. 

Braided jute rug (round)

Price: Tk1,150

Made with the finest quality jute from Faridpur, the beautifully braided jute rug has a 30'' round diameter. The off-white and brownish rug can change your home's overall look. 

You can bring a cozy, bohemian vibe to your bedroom by placing this rug in the centre. Well-known for their durability, these jute rugs are easy to clean. 

Boyon Bitan has jute rugs in other shapes and sizes as well. The triangle arch area rug comes in vibrant colours and triangular patterns. They cost around Tk1,680. 

Hufflepuff and Gryffindor shatranji

Price: Tk1,680 

Boyon Bitan has some unique products, which every Potterhead will love. 

The Hufflepuff shatranji has a beautiful mustard-yellow colour, which will brighten your room and your mood. The Gryffindor shatranji has a beautiful maroon colour with yellow patterns in it. You can use both sides of the shatranjis. 

The price range of these products is between Tk1,500 and Tk2,700. 

Shital pati table runners and mats

Price: Tk2,250

The shital pati runners and mats have an eye-pleasing pink-blue pattern with a green fabric border. 

In the set, you will get a 12X48'' table runner and six table mats of 12X15".

You can also check out the unique looking sharee plaid runners, which cost around Tk1,150, or the tropical white almond table runner and mat, which also cost the same.

