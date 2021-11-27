Climate migrants in Bangladesh
Natural disasters have never made it easy to live in Bangladesh.
The country is situated in the low-lying Ganges Delta, formed by the confluence of the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna rivers, most of which is less than 10 metres above sea level.
It is a country swamped with annual floods, has a coast battered by cyclones and tornadoes, yet with an interior at times which is subject to drought.
With nearly 170 million inhabitants, Bangladesh is also one of the most densely populated countries on earth.
As warnings about climate change grow in intensity, Bangladesh is forecast as the scene of increasing numbers of climate migrants.
The floods are becoming more extreme and unpredictable. Crops often get totally destroyed, livestock lost.
Houses made from bamboo, straw and corrugated iron – made to be portable when the floods come – get washed away.
People are forced to tear down their houses and move dozens of times as water rises even higher.
And they return when water recedes to find their former homestead, but it is completely gone. People are having to live on much less land, and disputes are developing.
Sea level appears to be rising and the temperature is increasing day by day.
People in some coastal areas have already switched from rice crops to farming shrimp, as their paddies turned too salty. The weather seems to be growing more extreme and erratic.
A country where many people have never driven a car, run an air-conditioner or done much at all to increase carbon emissions, is ending up fighting climate change on the front line.
Abir Abdullah is an independent photographer. He studied at the Bangladesh Photographic Institute in 1993 and got his diploma in photojournalism from Pathshala Media Institute in 1999. Abir received many awards including The Mother Jones Award 2001 and the 1st Prize in National Disaster category at NPPA best of photojournalism award 2008.