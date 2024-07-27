Saber seeks accessible, transparent climate finance for developing nations

A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury: Courtesy
A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury: Courtesy

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has called for the implementation of the mechanisms that guarantee easy accessibility to the climate finance for developing nations.

He stressed the need for increased transparency in the allocation and distribution of these funds to ensure they effectively support the intended climate actions.

The minister made the remarks while addressing the opening day of the two-day Head of Delegation retreat programme held in Shamakhi, Azerbijan on 26 July, according to a message received here today.

The event, which brings together key international leaders, focused on shaping the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance.

Furthermore, Saber underscored the importance of considering the unique needs of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in the formulation of the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance (NCQG).

He put emphasis on finalising a clear definition of climate finance, ensuring that it comprehensively covers adaptation, mitigation, and loss & damage.

The Head of Delegation program commenced with an in-depth discussion on setting the scene for the NCQG, which is poised to replace the current USD 100 billion climate finance goal set by developed countries for developing nations after 2025.

The discussions and insights from this retreat were expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global climate finance, driving forward more equitable and effective support for vulnerable nations in their fight against climate change.

