Balance with Harmony

Rifat Iqbal
23 October, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 11:55 am

Nature is always a box of surprising elements that comes in different shapes, forms, patterns and colours. From the hexagons of a honeycomb to the spirals of a seashell and the branching veins of a leaf, you will find harmony all throughout nature. 

To be a successful photographer, you have to align and frame all those things. And in wildlife photography, there are endless opportunities to do so.

To be perfectly harmonious means that all parts of the artwork relate to each other and complement each other.

 

The twins. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Understanding the idea of harmony in visual arts might be challenging. For showing harmony in an image, all the visual elements should be pulled together and create a whole. 

 

Lights from the heaven. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Harmony is pretty hard to achieve and needs a lot of practice. Balance plays an important role here. To balance out visual elements means maintaining the composition's stability so that it remains steady and has the right proportions.  

 

Towards harmony. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
As an admirer of art, I always look for moments in different forms and shapes. 

 

Sharing is caring. Photo: Rifat Iqbal

 

Sometimes luck, hard work and dedication pay off and I get the desired shot. And sometimes, you have to open the bag of your tricks to get unique shots. 

 

Peak - a - boo. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Nevertheless, I always tried to understand the chemistry of wild species. Knowing them to such a great extent has always provided me with sightings that I never thought that I could have ever experienced.

 

Equity vs Equality. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
However, the interactions and moments I saw most of the time with my naked eye could have never been captured as sometimes watching them without a distraction of lens is a more pleasurable experience. 

 

The royal landing. Photo: Rifat Iqbal

 

This photo series portrays some of the most beautiful aspects of "Balance with Harmony" from a composition perspective and will eventually take you to the scene of the unseen.

 

The gymnast. Photo: Rifat Iqbal
Rifat Iqbal is a prominent wildlife photographer in Bangladesh. He is the former President of the Photographic Society of RUET. During his childhood he developed a strong fascination for nature and wildlife. He started his photography journey in his early university days at the age of 19. Rifat achieved numerous awards from both home and abroad.

