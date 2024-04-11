Capawcino Cat Cafe reopening: A 'purr-ty' of cats and their 'hoomans' on Eid

The wait is finally over for cat-lovers around the city. Capawcino Cat Cafe officially reopened its doors on Eid day (11 April) in Dhanmondi 27.

They opened at 3:00 pm today. But their usual opening is from 10:00 am to 1:00 am for round-the-clock fun and feline festivities.

A crowd of cat-lovers showed up to join in on the fun.

The cats looked warm and comfortable, almost like they're and being visited by their favourite friends.

In a Facebook post, announcing the reopening, the cafe owners had invited cat-lovers to "prepare to be whisked away into a world of elegance, cosiness and pure cat-tastic bliss as you step into our newly renovated space.

"Nestled on the first floor, our cafe boasts a stunning indoor & natural outdoor zone where you can soak up the fresh air, savour delicious treats, sip on purrfectly brewed coffee and watch our playful feline friends frolic in the sunshine."

"Oh and did we mention our adorable cat crew? Charlie, Panda, Batman, Claus, Luna and the gang are all here already to greet you with lots of cuddles and purrs! They can't wait to shower you with cuddles, purrs and endless love as we embark on this exciting new chapter together!"

"So gather your friends, round up the family and get ready to embark on the ultimate feline adventure at Capawcino Cat Cafe," read the post.