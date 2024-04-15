Boating in the Ratargul Swamp Forest

In Focus

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 08:50 pm

Related News

Boating in the Ratargul Swamp Forest

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 08:50 pm
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

During the long Eid holidays, visitors went boating in the Ratargul Swamp Forest on Friday (12 April).

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

It is a freshwater swamp forest located in Gowainghat, Sylhet. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Ratargul is one of the few freshwater swamp forests in the world. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Around 73 species of plants could be found in the forest till now. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

About 80% of the forest area is covered with an umbrella of trees. 

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The forest is submerged under 20–30 feet of water in the rainy season. Rest of the year, the water level is about 10 feet deep. 

Top News

In focus / Ratargul Swamp Forest / boat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

6h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

11h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

1d | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

2h | Videos
How will Israel respond to Iran's attack?

How will Israel respond to Iran's attack?

1h | Videos
What kind of weapons does Iran use in the attack?

What kind of weapons does Iran use in the attack?

3h | Videos
A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

A plane dropped cash for MV Abdullah release

5h | Videos