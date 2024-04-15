Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

During the long Eid holidays, visitors went boating in the Ratargul Swamp Forest on Friday (12 April).

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

It is a freshwater swamp forest located in Gowainghat, Sylhet.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Ratargul is one of the few freshwater swamp forests in the world.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Around 73 species of plants could be found in the forest till now.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

About 80% of the forest area is covered with an umbrella of trees.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The forest is submerged under 20–30 feet of water in the rainy season. Rest of the year, the water level is about 10 feet deep.