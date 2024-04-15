Boating in the Ratargul Swamp Forest
During the long Eid holidays, visitors went boating in the Ratargul Swamp Forest on Friday (12 April).
It is a freshwater swamp forest located in Gowainghat, Sylhet.
Ratargul is one of the few freshwater swamp forests in the world.
Around 73 species of plants could be found in the forest till now.
About 80% of the forest area is covered with an umbrella of trees.
The forest is submerged under 20–30 feet of water in the rainy season. Rest of the year, the water level is about 10 feet deep.