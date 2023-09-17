Dal Lake: Beyond imagination
Approaching this beautiful lake, I was greeted by a surreal panorama of calm waters framed by the majestic Himalayan mountains.
Visiting the Dal Lake in the heart of Srinagar, Kashmir, is an experience that can only be described as mesmerising.
The first glimpse of the lake made my heart leap with admiration.
Early mornings on the Dal Lake are a revelation.
As the first rays of the sun touch the water's surface, the lake comes alive with a myriad of colors. Taking a Shikhara ride to enjoy the morning calm of Dal Lake is a must while staying in Kashmir.
The best way to truly experience the Dal Lake is by staying on a traditional houseboat. Enjoying sunsets from houseboats with a sip of Kashmiri Kehwa, has been a moment of pure serenity.
In the embrace of Dal Lake, I have discovered a world where time seems to stand still, where tranquility and beauty converge to create an experience that truly captivates the senses. Leaving Dal Lake, I still feel like carrying a piece of Kashmir in my heart.