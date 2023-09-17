Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Visiting the Dal Lake in the heart of Srinagar, Kashmir, is an experience that can only be described as mesmerising.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Approaching this beautiful lake, I was greeted by a surreal panorama of calm waters framed by the majestic Himalayan mountains.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The first glimpse of the lake made my heart leap with admiration.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Early mornings on the Dal Lake are a revelation.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

As the first rays of the sun touch the water's surface, the lake comes alive with a myriad of colors. Taking a Shikhara ride to enjoy the morning calm of Dal Lake is a must while staying in Kashmir.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The best way to truly experience the Dal Lake is by staying on a traditional houseboat. Enjoying sunsets from houseboats with a sip of Kashmiri Kehwa, has been a moment of pure serenity.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

In the embrace of Dal Lake, I have discovered a world where time seems to stand still, where tranquility and beauty converge to create an experience that truly captivates the senses. Leaving Dal Lake, I still feel like carrying a piece of Kashmir in my heart.