Bhutan reduces sustainable development fees for Bangladeshi tourists to $15

Bhutan has reduced sustainable development fees (SDF) for Bangladeshi tourist from $100 to $15 per day.

Department of Tourism of the Royal Government of Bhutan notified that it has revised its policy for Bangladeshi tourists, according to the information of the South Asia wing of the foreign ministry today (3 January).

As per the new policy, the Bangladeshi tourists will only have to pay $15 as SDF which is equivalent to the fees levied on Indian tourists. Under the new policy, 15,000 Bangladeshi tourists can travel Bhutan per year with the reduced fees.

The visa policy has come into effect from 2 June 2024. From 20 June 2022, Bhutan abolished the Minimum Daily Package Rate (MDPR) and raised the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) from $65 to $200 per person per night from June 2023, which got revised to $100 per person per night.

"Bangladesh and Bhutan enjoy special relations. The relationship has been further consolidated under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in recent years," said a foreign ministry official.