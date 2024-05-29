Dhaka, Delhi to further boost travel of nationals from both sides

Bangladesh

UNB
29 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:44 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and India have agreed to further strengthen the bilateral Revised Travel Arrangement (RTA) to facilitate movement of nationals from both sides.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue promoting people-to-people exchanges.

The agreement came at the 4th round of India-Bangladesh Consular Dialogue in New Delhi on Wednesday (29 May), according to a message received here.

Dr Aman Puri, joint secretary (CPV) led the Indian delegation, while the delegation from Bangladesh side was led by Rokebul Haque, director general (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The India-Bangladesh Consular dialogue mechanism was instituted in 2017 with a purpose to strengthen people to people contacts by having a regular channel of communication on consular, visa and mutual legal assistance cooperation matters between India and Bangladesh.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on consular issues, visa matters, repatriation, MLAT and Extradition cases.

They agreed to hold the next round of the dialogue in Dhaka on a mutually convenient date.

