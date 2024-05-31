Civil aviation ministry eyes tourism cooperative partnership

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2024, 09:34 pm

File photo of Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan. Photo: Collected
File photo of Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan. Photo: Collected

Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism will collaborate with cooperative societies that invest in the tourism industry, Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said today (31 May).

"Cooperative societies can invest in various aspects of Bangladesh's promising tourism sector. This will benefit the organisations financially and allow them to play an important role in the country's tourism industry development," the minister said during the 36th annual general meeting of The Metropolitan Christian Co-operative Housing Society Ltd in Dhaka.

Faruk Khan said that the prime minister is modernising the country's laws to make Bangladesh a smart state, highlighting the government's review of cooperative laws as a positive step.

"Every member of a cooperative society has an important role to play in its proper functioning. To make the organisation successful, it is necessary to create a highly educated and trained leadership from among its members and their children," the minister said.

He expressed hope that the success of The Metropolitan Christian Co-operative Housing Society Ltd would inspire others to take an interest in cooperatives.

The meeting was presided over by Augustine Purification, president of the housing society.

Rural Development and Co-operative Division State Minister Md Abdul Wadud spoke as the guest of honour and Md Akhtaruzzaman and Anima Mukti Gomes, members of parliament, spoke as special guests.

