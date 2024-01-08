Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

In the past decade, boots have become an essential fashion staple as they offer a combination of high functionality and timeless style. They serve as utilitarian footwear offering versatile functionality.

A pair of good boots is a must-have classic apparel in anyone's wardrobe as it can be used for a wide range of occasions, from formal meetings to casual outings. The exciting thing is you can dress up or down with a pair of boots depending on your occasion, style preference, and mood.

TBS has rounded up four kinds of highly functional and fashionable boots for both men and women. Read on to know what purpose they serve and how to style them to pull off your winter attire with both style and confidence.

Chelsea Boots

If you are looking for a classic and comfortable pair of boots, Chelsea boots will be hard to rival.

Photo: Collected

This timeless fashion staple was created by Queen Victoria's cobbler, Sparks Hall, to make a shoe that would be easy to wear and take off. Instead of having laces or buttons, these ankle boots have elastic gussets that allow you to put them on effortlessly.

Though Chelsea boots are mostly worn with casual ensembles, you can also pair them with formal wardrobe pieces. You can go for a pair of classic black or brown Chelsea boots and complement your formal attire with a tailored suit or coat. Or, combine your black Chelsea boots with a black or charcoal suit to create a monochromatic and sharp look. For a more relaxed look, pair your Chelsea boots with flannel trousers, a shirt, and a blazer.

A good pair of Chelsea boots can be your go-to footwear for any casual occasion. You can accomplish a cosy yet fashionable attire by styling suede Chelsea boots with a pair of jeans or trousers and a T-shirt. It is recommended to cuff your jeans or wear cropped jeans to show your Chelsea boots and add a dash of sharpness to the look. For a casual chic look, women can style these adaptable boots with their winter wear with a loose-fitted or oversized sweater and a pair of skinny jeans.

You can also team a pair of leather Chelsea boots with leather jackets and ripped jeans to give a rugged and edgy vibe. Women can accentuate their urban-trendy and bold looks by adding some layered accessories such as stacked rings and chains or chunky stone pendants.

Price: Tk2,299 - Tk8,999

Where to buy: Apex, Bata, and Leathertend

Knee-High Boots

Boots that extend just up to or below the knees are called knee-high boots. These chic boots come in various styles, including flat, heeled, wedge, slouch suede, and stiletto.

Women can style their knee-high boots with dresses and skirts for an elegant and feminine look. Wear a knee-length skirt, dress, or bodycon to showcase your knee-high boot and create an elongated look. You can opt for matching clothing pieces for a sleek and elegant appearance.

Photo: Collected

You can jazz up your look by experimenting with layering such as adding a chic denim or leather jacket over a cropped top and complementing the ensemble with a sleek skirt and a pair of plain or printed knee-high boots. For more casual and comfortable attire, tuck a pair of skinny jeans in knee-high boots to show its full length and complete the ensemble with an oversized sweater.

Men can style their winter wear with a pair of knee-high boots to pull off both sophisticated formal and nonchalant urban-trendy looks. For a polished formal and dressier look, opt for a pair of black leather knee-high boots and create a layered outfit with monochromatic wardrobe pieces. You can tuck in a pair of well-tailored trousers, wear a white shirt, and complement the ensemble with a tweed vest and a coat.

You can also incorporate knee-high boots with a leather jacket, distressed jeans, and a basic t-shirt to pull off a bold and rugged look. To blend comfort and fashion with a bohemian look, pair suede knee-high boots with baggy pants, and printed loose-fitted shirts and accessorise your attire with boho bracelets or chains.

Price: Tk3,000 - Tk 4,800

Where to buy: Bata and Richkid

Combat Boots

Combat boots are famous for their high functionality and stylistic features. They offer durability and protection from cold and challenging environments. Though originally made for military purposes, people are opting for these multifunctional boots even at glamorous events, casual outings, or just running errands.

These boots generally have sturdy features and rugged construction with thick soles, a toe cap, and front lace-up closures for a secured and adjustable fit. Both men and women can style this utilitarian fashion staple and exude rugged aesthetics.

Photo: Collected

For a cosy yet captivating look, pull on a bodycon or form-fitting dress, toss over your favourite oversized sweater, and accentuate your look with a pair of stacked platform combat boots. You can also opt for a long coat instead of a sweater and the ensemble will create an elongated silhouette and an elegant look. You can rock a voguish look by pairing chunky combat boots with a bright tulle skirt and jazz up your outfit with a mini bag in contrasting colours.

Men can style their winter wear with combat boots by combining their outfits with a puffer or winter for a cosy and effortless attire. For a more elegant and smart-casual ensemble, put on a high-neck t-shirt and a tweed coat or a long overcoat in neutral colours. For a military–inspired look, you can pair chunky combat boots with cargo pants and a utility jacket.

Price: Tk1,450 - Tk4,490

Where to buy: Apex, Kalonbd and Richkid

Desert Boots

Desert boots are popular for pulling off casual and semi-casual outfits effortlessly. These lightweight yet durable boots have breathable space for feet and incredibly blend utility with fashion.

Desert boots were initially designed for British soldiers as they needed comfortable and durable footwear to walk on the sands, but now they have become mainstream fashion apparel. Desert boots are a type of Chukkas, but have distinctive features like crepe rubber soles for extra grip and comfort. These ankle-high boots generally come in suede or leather and simple lace-up designs.

Photo: Collected

A pair of suede desert boots will work best for a contemporary style with jeans, a white t-shirt, and a suede matching jacket. For a casual formal look, pair desert boots with a dress shirt, and a decent pair of jeans and complement the polished yet cosy look with a crew neck sweater. Don't forget to tuck in your shirt! You can also add more layers by adding a blazer or coat for a more sophisticated look.

Price: Tk1,750 - Tk 4,999

Where to buy: Apex, Bata, and Richkid