PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS5 vs PS5

It has been around one-and-a-half years since the PlayStation 5 was first released. Initially, many gamers felt reluctant to upgrade to the newer console because new games typically take a while to develop for a console and as such, PS5 was always going to run the risk of getting less games. And on top of that, PlayStation announced backward compatibility for the first time in its consoles, meaning the games made for PS5 would also be playable on PS4, provided the developers put in the extra work. On the other hand, the PS5 has all the spectacular specifications and features like 4K resolution, ray tracing support, 120 FPS and more. So, should you upgrade to PS5 or will PS4 still give you value for money? Read on to find out.

PS4 vs PS5: Game titles

Publishers continue to release games which are compatible with both PS4 and PS5, and today there are more PS4 titles being released than before 2020. However, if we talk about the exclusives, PS4 has about 10 exclusive titles compared to a large list of exclusive titles for PS5, which continues to grow. If you stick with PS4, you might still get titles but all the upcoming games will not be available to you. But for now, if you do not want to upgrade, this will not be a huge deal breaker.

PS4 vs PS5: Price

On Computer Village, you can get the 1 TB PS4 Pro for Tk39,500. On the other hand, you can find the PS5 Digital Edition at Star Tech for Tk80,000, and the Disc for Tk86,000. So, there is a significant price bump for someone to invest in PS5.

PS4 vs PS5: Graphics and Performance

If graphics and performance is what you are looking for, then the choice is pretty simple. PlayStation 5 comes with ray tracing, HDR support, up to 120 FPS, haptic feedback with DualSense controllers and more for compatible games which takes the gaming experience to a different level.

So, should you upgrade to PS5 or stick with PS4? The answer depends on whether you are comfortable burning a Tk86,000 hole in your pocket for superior performance or are you largely satisfied with the performance and slow but steady flow of new games coming in for the PS4. Now, only you can decide which one fits you better.