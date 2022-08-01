Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Plant pots are an excellent way to decorate spaces. They give plants a space to grow and can also become an expression of art. Whether it is to build a boho aesthetic or simply to display a collection of beautiful things, pottery is a fantastic way to express yourself.

Pottery Booth is one of the shops that help you express your creativity through sculpture-like pots that are almost serene to the eyes. They sell earthen plant pots with expressive designs, from facial expressions to pots with symbolic meanings. All the pots are handmade in Bangladesh.

Here are a few of our top picks from Pottery Booth.

Head Planter

The Head Planter is one of Pottery Booth's best selling designs, and for good reason. The pot is reminiscent of the quirky head-shaped pots we see on our Pinterest boards; however, their Head Planter is still unique.

The sculpture-like pot holds a closed-eye expression, almost as if in absolute peace. The opening of the pot is at the top of the head for you to put your plant in.

The Head Planter comes with a height of 6 inches and a width of 5.6 inches. This pot is perfect for pothos plants as they can grow to be very long and will make the plant look like it has long lusciously green hair.

Price: Tk1,000

Semicolon Planter

The Semicolon Planter is an earthen planter that comes with a message. The semicolon is known to be a symbol of mental health awareness. It alludes to when sentences can end but are continued through the semicolon. It inspires people who are struggling with mental health to keep fighting.

The pot has a simple, round shape with the semicolon symbol on its body. The design feels perfect for a planter, with the powerful message of life accompanying the vitality of nature. It is perfect for any small houseplant, or you could contrast its simplicity with colourful flowers.

Price: Tk380

Khandani Nak

Pottery Booth introduces the first nosey plant holder, the Khandani Nak. Well, at least not nosey like our elderly relatives.

This earthen planter has a simplistic body but is sure to catch stares with the nose moulded onto it, adorned with a small nose ring.

The pot will add character to any space you decide to put it in. It has a height of 6 inches and a width of 7 inches and is excellent for any houseplant.

Price: Tk650

Where to find: You can find them on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PotteryBooth