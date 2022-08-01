Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Brands

Eshadi Sharif
01 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth sells beautiful earthen plant pots with expressive designs - from facial expressions on pots to pots with symbolic meanings. All pots are handmade in Bangladesh

Eshadi Sharif
01 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Plant pots are an excellent way to decorate spaces. They give plants a space to grow and can also become an expression of art. Whether it is to build a boho aesthetic or simply to display a collection of beautiful things, pottery is a fantastic way to express yourself.

Pottery Booth is one of the shops that help you express your creativity through sculpture-like pots that are almost serene to the eyes. They sell earthen plant pots with expressive designs, from facial expressions to pots with symbolic meanings. All the pots are handmade in Bangladesh. 

Here are a few of our top picks from Pottery Booth.

Head Planter

The Head Planter is one of Pottery Booth's best selling designs, and for good reason. The pot is reminiscent of the quirky head-shaped pots we see on our Pinterest boards; however, their Head Planter is still unique. 

The sculpture-like pot holds a closed-eye expression, almost as if in absolute peace. The opening of the pot is at the top of the head for you to put your plant in. 

The Head Planter comes with a height of 6 inches and a width of 5.6 inches. This pot is perfect for pothos plants as they can grow to be very long and will make the plant look like it has long lusciously green hair. 

Price: Tk1,000

Semicolon Planter

The Semicolon Planter is an earthen planter that comes with a message. The semicolon is known to be a symbol of mental health awareness. It alludes to when sentences can end but are continued through the semicolon. It inspires people who are struggling with mental health to keep fighting.

The pot has a simple, round shape with the semicolon symbol on its body.  The design feels perfect for a planter, with the powerful message of life accompanying the vitality of nature. It is perfect for any small houseplant, or you could contrast its simplicity with colourful flowers. 

Price: Tk380

Khandani Nak

Pottery Booth introduces the first nosey plant holder, the Khandani Nak. Well, at least not nosey like our elderly relatives. 

This earthen planter has a simplistic body but is sure to catch stares with the nose moulded onto it, adorned with a small nose ring.

The pot will add character to any space you decide to put it in. It has a height of 6 inches and a width of 7 inches and is excellent for any houseplant. 

Price: Tk650 

Where to find: You can find them on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PotteryBooth

Features

pottery / Creativity / plants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

2h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

2h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

3h | Brands
Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

4h | Videos
The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

5h | Videos
Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

16h | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT