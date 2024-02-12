CABI PW+ National Forum-2024: Collaborative endeavor for sustainable plant health

The CABI PW+ National Forum 2024 held on 12th February at the DG, DAE Conference room, Khamarbari, Farmgate, Bangladesh, brought together key stakeholders, government officials, and experts to discuss and strategize on enhancing plant health for sustainable agriculture in the region.

The event commenced with a warm welcome and opening remarks by Dr. Md. Saleh Ahmed, Country Representative, CABI Bangladesh highlighting CABI's collaboration with partner organizations in Bangladesh and emphasizing the organization's commitment to expanding its activities in the country. The inauguration session saw the esteemed presence of Kbd. Badal Chandra Biswas, Director General, DAE, as the Chief Guest, with Md. Khairul Alam, Director (Training), DAE, chairing the session. The technical session, chaired by Md. Ashraf Uddin, Director, Plant Protection Wing, DAE,

Dr. Vinod Pandit, Regional Director, CABI South Asia, featured insightful discussions on regional plans and activities. The importance of collaboration for a sustainable plant health system was emphasized, and attendees gained valuable insights into CABI's scientific research initiatives aimed at solving agricultural problems.

Dr. Surajit Saha Roy, Director, Agriculture Information Service, Dr. Md. Rezaul Karim, Director, Plant Quarantine Wing, DAE, and K J M Abdul Awal, Director (incharge), Horticulture Wing, graced the occasion as honourable guests.

During the event, Md. Khairul Alam expressed optimism about CABI's future contributions and pledged increased cooperation. Mr. Badal Chandra Biswas, Director General, DAE, expressed gratitude for CABI's support in navigating the challenges of limited crop land and the demand for various crops in Bangladesh. He acknowledged the importance of transitioning from chemical-based cultivation to bio-protection products for sustainable agriculture.

A highlight of the forum was a video presentation by Dr. Mahesh H M, Crop Health Advisor, CABI South Asia, featuring CABI global team leaders explaining their upcoming activities in Bangladesh. Md. Shafiuzzaman, DD, HW, DAE, and the program coordinator who also is the focal point of CABI from DAE, presented an overview of Bangladesh's activities in 2023.

The digital landscape was explored with presentations from Malvika Chowdhury, Global team leader, Digital Product Usage, and Dr. Keith Holmes, Global team leader, Agro Input Dealers Training and Knowledge Transfer, CABI presented the activities related to AID training, Dr. Vinod Pandit provided technical insights on SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) measures. The event drew participation from diverse stakeholders of the government, researchers, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector. The floor was then opened for participants to share their opinions, suggestions.

In conclusion, the CABI PW+ National Forum-2024 emerged as a vibrant platform for constructive discussion, fostering collaboration, and laying the foundation for a sustainable and resilient plant health system in Bangladesh.