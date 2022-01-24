Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

When giving a gift to our bibliophile friends, the first thing that comes to our mind is pretty obviously books. However, choosing the right book can be tricky. The book you are planning on gifting may already be in a bookshelf of your friend's room.

Instead of going through the trouble of choosing gifts, you could easily give your friend some vouchers from renowned bookshops.

Baatighar

Baatighar launched gift vouchers in 2012. Since then, they received a lot of response from customers and the vouchers became more popular during the pandemic.

The gift cards start from Tk500 and there is no maximum price. Additionally, you can make an online payment and Baatighar will make a PDF of the voucher.

To choose the perfect book from their massive collection, all the voucher recipient has to do is to send the shop a picture of the voucher and order online.

In store walk-ins are also welcome. For online orders, the delivery charge inside Dhaka is Tk60 and for outside Dhaka it will depend on the weight. However, if someone purchases books worth more than Tk5,000, the delivery is free.

The only downside is that the vouchers come with a two-month validity.

Pathak Shamabesh

Pathak Shamabesh launched gift vouchers in August 2021.

The cards come in four different price ranges; starting from Tk2,000 and ending at Tk10,000. The cards come in a premium package.

You will also get 11 premium booklets of 11 significant books published by Pathak Shamabesh Publications.

The card can be recharged once the balance is over. You can send the hard copy of the card to the person you are gifting it to by placing an order online through their app, website or Facebook page.

However, for the voucher recipient to get the books, s/he will have to come to the store with the card. With the card, they can get books from any branch of Pathak Shamabesh and regular discounts will apply as well. The good news is the cards do not come with any expiry date.

