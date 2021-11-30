Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Every individual has his/her own personal choices, unique to their personality. However, many often hesitate to truly live by their own lifestyle choices, particularly if it means standing out in the crowd, because of social stigma or the discomfort they feel to express the inner self.

Photo: Courtesy

Maverick, as the name suggests, inspires one to be a maverick and to follow one's own lifestyle choices - and do so in terms of the attire they fashion.

Its parent company, Apex, first launched it as a footwear brand and it has been in the market for the past four to five years. However, now it unleashes itself as a lifestyle brand with a whole new setup.

Its products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi. All apparels like shirts, t-shirts, pants, shorts, undergarments, winter and summer products as well as accessories like bags, belts, wallets, and so on are available in Maverick.

"So far we have attained pretty good feedback. The summer collection and denim products got good attention and warm responses. Since winter has just stepped in, we are looking forward to the response for winter apparel optimistically," Jashim Uddin, Assistant Brand Manager of Apex, shared with The Business Standard.

Photo: Courtesy

Maverick's products are only male-centric so far. However, the winter collection it brought is unisex. The brand aims to introduce female clothing within three to four years.

The products are totally home-grown and customised based on regular trends and demands. Also, denim manufacturing is exclusive and extraordinary. It makes the brand special and distinguishes it from others in the market.

"Our products are currently available in 80 outlets of Apex across the country and it covers all districts. We aim to expand it to all 250 outlets within the next two to three years", Uddin said.

Photo: Courtesy

As Apex is fundamentally a footwear company and now it comes up with a total lifestyle brand, it puts an extra emphasis on promotion.

It launched a campaign where the official logo of Maverick was promoted by a total of 101 social media influencers including but not limited to Salman Muqtadir, Keto Bhai, and many more popular faces at the same time.

Popular restaurants like Chillox and many others publicised the logo from their official pages as well. A lifestyle caravan is in motion now.

What is the price range?

A piece of shirt from Maverick can roughly cost you around Tk1,490 to 1790. Round neck t-shirt prices start from Tk690 while polo t-shirts start from Tk1,290. The prices of the denim products are in the range of Tk1,790 to 2,190.

With the tagline "Free to be", Maverick inspires us to express our inner self. An individual should follow what his heart wants, of course in a positive way. The brand believes in it and thus offers a vast array of products so that anyone can easily pick and choose products that reflect his/her lifestyle.

Photo: Courtesy

Available products by Maverick can be found here:

https://apex4u.com/maverick