ARKA Fashion Week: Emerging designers set to revolutionise Bangladesh's fashion

ARKA Fashion Week at Aloki. Photo: Courtesy

Fashion shows aren't anything new in Bangladesh, however, fostering diversity in the country's fashion industry seems like an essential evolution.

Last weekend, the ARKA Fashion Week became the talk of the town due to taking upon the challenge to diversify the somewhat restricted fashion industry of the country. It almost felt like the youth of the city all rushed to witness what was being coined as the "fashion movement of Bangladesh."

With a vision to democratise fashion in Bangladesh, ARKA Fashion Week launched for the first time on 26 October 2023. The three-day event took place at the Aloki Convention Center.

This one-of-a-kind fashion event broke away from the chains of traditional fashion events and introduced some really exciting concepts to Bangladeshi fashion enthusiasts.

ARKA started as an inception due to the lack of opportunities for designers and brands in Bangladesh.

"Young designers of our country deserve to have a platform where they can showcase their designs and compete with the big retailers," said the founder of ARKA Studio, Asad Sattar, the brains behind the ARKA Fashion Week.

The exclusive invite-only fashion show was a celebration of young designers showcasing creativity and self-expression.

Photo: Courtesy

They presented designs steeped in tradition but blended with modernity. The ramps were unlike anything else, the audience got to experience models skateboarding, live spray painting, and fire shows complimented by amazing music by Bhai Bhai Productions perfectly curated to align the theme of each segment.

Fashion for many people is more than just clothes. It's a way of communicating difficult emotions. It's a portrayal of one's cultural identity at times.

"My brand was a result of my identity crisis. I was born and raised in the US and I felt always in touch with my Bengali roots due to my parents however, when I used to come here I was too foreign," said one of the designers of the fashion week Sezan Khan whose brand "MOIRÈ" is short for "Moire gele mone rekho".

"So there was always a struggle between my two identities and the pieces I create are a reflection of that," Sezan added.

ARKA Fashion Week aspires to be more than just a runway; it's a statement of diversity and inclusivity.

Photo: Courtesy

The fashion week wasn't only confined to the fashion shows it also featured a marketplace, design lab, and art gallery.

Marketplace had a little bit of everything in it. From high-end jackets to casual pieces of denim to sportswear to one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

"I travel around the world and collect vintage pieces. I collected this one dress from the 80s when I was in London. This piece has so much of memories of my time there. So, every piece has a story to tell and is steeped in beautiful memories," said Nurat Jahan who has a clothing line called "Golapjol."

"I didn't realise the market for vintage outfits was so vibrant here in Dhaka. It's nice to see more and more people are going towards vintage options. It is a more sustainable way of looking at fashion," said one of the visitors Sakib Shadman.

As most of the designers were young and innovative there was a special attention to sustainability shown in the marketplace at ARKA Fashion Week. For instance, participating in the event is Aranya Crafts, a locally grown brand that crafts its products using all-natural ingredients.

The marketplace which was the heart of the event had over 50 entrepreneurs and brands which work with fashion, fashion accessories, and fashion-related products, made in Bangladesh.

The main attraction of the fashion event was the interactive space titled "Design Lab" where the fashionistas were able to buy a product and create their designs. Offering seven different design stations with facilities for block, patchwork, screen printing, hand printing and appliqué, the "Design Lab" was crowded from morning till night during the entirety of the three-day event.

Design Lab at ARKA Fashion Week. Photo: Courtesy

It was a unique fashion event that had something for everyone.

The event is not only a platform for established designers but also a launchpad for emerging talents. Young, innovative designers are provided with a chance to showcase their creativity, fresh perspectives, and unique designs.