Apex inaugurates country's largest footwear store in Bashundhara City

Apex inaugurated the largest footwear showroom of Bangladesh at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, reads a press release.

This showroom, covering over 22,500 square feet on level 06, block B, offers a vast collection of over 3500 pairs of unique shoes.

The store contains all the in-house brands Apex, Nino Rossi, Moochie, Dr. Mauch, Venturini, SPRINT, Maverick, Twinkler, Jatarea, School Smart and exclusive footwear from well-known international brands such as Nike, Asics, Hey Dude, Cross, Police and many more.

According to the press release, men and women of all ages will now conveniently find an attractive range of uniquely styled footwear under one roof.

For more than three decades, The no, 1 Retail Footwear Brand of the country, Apex has been manufacturing, exporting, and retailing shoes in the leather goods industry while maintaining the highest standard of quality. Throughout their journey, they have introduced a diverse range of sophisticated and exquisite fashion accessories along with their footwear products.

With previously operated 260+ retail stores, Apex is now proud to announce the opening of this magnificent new showroom.

Firoze Mohammad- Chief Operating Officer (COO); Md Main Uddin-Financial Controller, Finance & Accounts; Salman A Khan- General Manager, Product Management; Qazi Sohel Ahmad- General Manager, Supply Chain; Arbabur Rahman- Deputy General Manager, Retail Business; and Md. Raihan Kabir- Manager, Marketing was present at the opening ceremony along with other officials.

As the holy month of Ramadan is almost here, Apex aspires to add a new layer of comfort and convenience for Eid shoppers from all walks of life with the new Apex outlet at Bashundhara City, presenting them all the new and trendy footwear and fashion accessories at one place.