Apex chairman to buy 11,000 company shares

TBS Report
12 February, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 10:03 pm
Apex Footwear Ltd Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi. Photo: Apex Footwear
Apex Footwear Ltd Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi. Photo: Apex Footwear

Apex Footwear Chairman Syed Manzur Elahi has announced to buy 11,000 shares of the company in the secondary market of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Manzur Elahi, also the sponsor director of the footwear maker, will buy the shares at the prevailing market price within 30 working days, according to a company disclosure on the DSE.

This follows his earlier purchase of 77,000 shares in two phases last November.

On Monday, Apex Footwear's share price increased by 1.78% to Tk257.80 on the DSE.

According to the company's financial statement, its revenue declined to Tk667.87 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year (FY24), compared to Tk801 crore in the same period of FY23.

Additionally, net profit witnessed a 34% drop, reaching Tk2.40 crore in H1 FY24. Earnings per share stood at Tk3.25, and net asset value was Tk4.74 as of December 2023.

