Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

As the summer months reluctantly relinquish their grip on the city, despite hot and humid weather prevailing, there is an anticipation in the air – of the arriving autumn.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The September sun casts a warm, golden hue upon the bustling streets. And then, like a whisper in the night, the late moon rain arrives.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

It is an exquisite phenomenon, characterized by sudden, sporadic rain showers that punctuate the balmy feelings as well as frivolous sufferings.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Days gleam and at evenings streets glisten with the reflection of lamplight on wet pavements, and the distant hum of traffic seems muted, as though the city itself is holding its breath.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka becomes a city of contrasts with the wet strokes of the fall rain—a fusion of the chaotic and the serene.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The late moon rain in Dhaka serves as a reminder that beauty often lies in the unexpected, in those moments when the ordinary is transformed into the extraordinary. It is a reminder that even in the midst of a bustling metropolis, nature's rhythms persist, weaving a tapestry of wonder and enchantment.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Late moon rain in the city remains an ephemeral interlude.