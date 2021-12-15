Week-long food festival kicks off at Chattogram's Peninsula Hotel

On the occasion of Victory Day, the Peninsula, a renowned hotel in the port city, organised a week-long food festival with 65 more dishes called "Bijoy Dhoni-Pride of Victory."

The festival started today(15 December) and will continue till 22nd December. Featuring the buffet extravaganza with traditional Bengali cuisine along with other international cuisine, the festival consisting of buffet lunch and dinner is going to be a great choice for foodies.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is celebrating its 51st Victory Day paying deep homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War.

Paying tribute to the martyrs and freedom fighters, the "Laguna Restaurant," where the festival is going on, has been decorated with arts and symbols.

In this connection, a press conference was held this afternoon.

For Tk1499 (all inclusive) per person, one can enjoy the food festival at the hotel. The Buffet Dinner will be BDT 3000 (all inclusive) per person, with an exclusive buy 1 get 1 free offer.

Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of The Peninsula Chittagong and other officials were present on the first day of the festival.