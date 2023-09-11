Malaysia on a Plate: A festive showcase of Malaysian cuisine at Sheraton

11 September, 2023
Malaysia on a Plate: A festive showcase of Malaysian cuisine at Sheraton

11 September, 2023
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Malaysian food festival "Malaysia on a Plate" is being held at the Sheraton Dhaka. This 15-day celebration showcases the authentic and diverse flavors of Malaysian cuisine and kicked off on Sunday.

The event is a collaboration between the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Transcom Beverages Ltd, AirAsia, and Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd, as stated in a press release.

This special food festival will continue until 25 September at The Garden Kitchen Restaurant on the 14th level of Sheraton Dhaka in Banani. Two celebrity chefs, Muhammad Hazwan Bin Hazal and Muhammad Alif Akhbar Bin Zakaria, have come all the way from Malaysia to serve the authentic taste of Malaysian delicacies to food lovers in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Some of the special Malaysian dishes include Nasi Goreng, Nasi Lemak, Kerabu Lautan, Sambal Kicap Sotong Bakar, Udang Harimau Sambal Petai, Udang Masak Lada Hitam, and many more. Additionally, for meat lovers, there are authentic Malaysian dishes like Kerabu Ayam Carik Daun Selom, Sambal Ikan Bilis Tumbuk Cili Api, Satay Ayam, Beef Bersama Kuah Kacang, Timun, Bawang, Nasi Impit, and many other mouthwatering options. Various desserts such as Pengat Keledek Merah, Bubur Kacang Hijau, Pengat Pisang, and more are available to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival took place on September 9 at The Garden Kitchen Restaurant on the 14th level of Sheraton Dhaka in Banani. H.E. Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, was the Chief Guest, accompanied by Md. Shakawath Hossain, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC., Stephane Masse, General Manager of The Westin Dhaka & In-Charge of Sheraton Dhaka, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited, Syed Almas Kabir, President of Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Erhan Demir, Executive Chef of Sheraton Dhaka, celebrity chefs from Malaysia, and other distinguished guests. Partners, corporate high officials, food bloggers, and media friends joined in cutting the ribbon to inaugurate this exclusive food festival "Malaysia on a Plate," followed by a food tasting session presented by our celebrity chefs from Malaysia.

Guests dining at the Garden Kitchen during the festival (dinner only) have a chance to win a return airline ticket to and from Malaysia, along with one-night accommodation and breakfast at Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The buffet dinner is priced at Tk8500 Net per person. B1G1 offers from 20+ bank partners will also be available during the festival, allowing guests to enjoy this one-of-a-kind spread. Interested diners are encouraged to make reservations by calling The Garden Kitchen at +8801313709099 and +8801799987544.

"Malaysia on a Plate" is brought to you in association with the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with Mutual Trust Bank Limited and MasterCard as the Principal Partners. Transcom Beverages Ltd is the Beverage Partner, AirAsia is the Airline Partner, and Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd. is the Loyalty Partner for "Malaysia on a Plate."

