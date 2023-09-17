UCEP Bangladesh commemorates late founder Allan Cheyney on 37th death anniversary

UCEP Bangladesh commemorates late founder Allan Cheyney on 37th death anniversary

UCEP Bangladesh paid rich tributes to its late founder, Lindsay Alan Cheyne, by organising a special prayer and memorial meeting on his 37th death anniversary on Friday.

Alan Cheyne, a New Zealand national, passed away in Dhaka on 15 September 1986.

UCEP Board of Governors and Association members Ubaidur Rob, Parveen Mahmud FCA and Mohammad Abdul Majid, and Executive Director Md Abdul Karim delivered speeches at the memorial meeting at Narinda Christian Cemetery in Old Dhaka. 

They prayed for salvation of the departed soul of Cheyne.

Members of the UCEP Board of Governors and Association, officials of UCEP's head office and Dhaka North and South regional offices, and former students of the organisation paid their respects to Cheyney by placing floral wreaths at his grave at the cemetery.

In addition, UCEP Bangladesh head office and regional offices observed the day through various programmes.

Alan Cheyne, from New Zealand's Wellington, established UCEP (Underprivileged Children's Educational Programmes) Bangladesh in 1972, aiming at providing education and technical support to underprivileged children and youths. 

