UCEP Bangladesh celebrates 'World Youth Skills Day 2022'

UCEP Bangladesh celebrated "World Youth Skills Day" on Wednesday (27 July) at its head office in Mirpur-2, Dhaka.

The event was presided over by UCEP Chairperson Parveen Mahmud, where the chief guest was the Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Division, Ministry of Education, Md Kamal Hossain, reads a press release.

Special guests in the event were Khaled Mamun Chowdhury, director general, Department of Labour, Ministry of Labour and Employment, AQ Siddiqui, current member and former chairperson, UCEP Association and Shyamal Kanti Ghosh, member, UCEP Association.

Md Abdul Karim, executive director of UCEP Bangladesh and former principal secretary to Prime Minister delivered the welcome address of the event.

Chief guest Kamal Hossain said that there is no alternative to technical and vocational education and training to turn the country's huge workforce into skilled human resources.

He also mentioned that the activities of UCEP Bangladesh would help in achieving the country's SDG goals.

Chairperson of UCEP Bangladesh said that UCEP has been working relentlessly to enlighten the lives of underprivileged children of Bangladesh with education and life skills.

She acknowledged the support of the government and showed her gratitude to its founder Cheyne.

Abdul Karim in his speech mentioned that World Youth Skills Day is an opportunity for young people in Bangladesh to come together and face the challenges of a technically prosperous Bangladesh.

The event ended with a captivating cultural programme performed by the students of UCEP Bangladesh.