StanChart, UCEP reintegrating flood-hit and pandemic unemployed in Sylhet

Corporates

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:09 pm

Related News

StanChart, UCEP reintegrating flood-hit and pandemic unemployed in Sylhet

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Standard Chartered and UCEP Bangladesh have jointly launched a re-skilling and employment reintegration programme for individuals whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19 and by recent flooding in areas of northern Bangladesh. 

Under this partnership, 500 beneficiaries in the Sylhet district will receive market-driven vocational training, says a media release.

The programme caters to individuals who have lost their jobs and source of income in recent months. Of the 500 selected beneficiaries, 278 are individuals looking to recover from the pandemic, while the remaining 222 are individuals who have been displaced and impacted by this year's devasting floods. Female beneficiaries and beneficiaries residing in rural locales were prioritised during the selection process. 

 "The key to rebuilding these communities is to help them to adapt to their new reality. Bridging the skills gap and empowering members of our wider community to seize new opportunities is an important part of this process." Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said.

UCEP Bangladesh Executive Director Dr. Md. Abdul Karim thanked Standard Chartered Bangladesh for their continuing support to expand the re-skilling and reintegration programme.

Standard Chartered / Standard Chartered Bangladesh / UCEP Bangladesh / Sylhet flood / Pandemic Job Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

9h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

10h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

2h | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

8h | Videos
Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

Tufan, Sultan catch attention of the buyers

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’