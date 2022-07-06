StanChart, UCEP reintegrating flood-hit and pandemic unemployed in Sylhet

Standard Chartered and UCEP Bangladesh have jointly launched a re-skilling and employment reintegration programme for individuals whose livelihoods have been impacted by Covid-19 and by recent flooding in areas of northern Bangladesh.

Under this partnership, 500 beneficiaries in the Sylhet district will receive market-driven vocational training, says a media release.

The programme caters to individuals who have lost their jobs and source of income in recent months. Of the 500 selected beneficiaries, 278 are individuals looking to recover from the pandemic, while the remaining 222 are individuals who have been displaced and impacted by this year's devasting floods. Female beneficiaries and beneficiaries residing in rural locales were prioritised during the selection process.

"The key to rebuilding these communities is to help them to adapt to their new reality. Bridging the skills gap and empowering members of our wider community to seize new opportunities is an important part of this process." Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said.

UCEP Bangladesh Executive Director Dr. Md. Abdul Karim thanked Standard Chartered Bangladesh for their continuing support to expand the re-skilling and reintegration programme.