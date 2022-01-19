MTB Foundation, UCEP sign agreement to support 'Expanded Education Opportunity for Underprivileged Children in Bangladesh (EDUCIB)’

Photo: Courtesy

MTB Foundation has recently signed an agreement with UCEP Bangladesh to support the implementation of "Expanded Education Opportunity for Underprivileged Children in Bangladesh (EDUCIB)" model in one of UCEP's Technical Schools, UCEP-MTB Foundation Johara Samad Technical School located in Khulna.

Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh Md Abdul Karim, and Chief Executive Officer (Acting) of MTB Foundation Samia Chowdhury signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in the presence of Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director and GCRO Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, and Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director & CAMLCO, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB), reads a press release.

UCEP Bangladesh Director (Programme and Innovations) Didarul Anam Chowdhury, Director (People and Operations) Md Iqbal Hossain, Director (Finance and Compliance) Nazmun Nahar, Deputy Director (Programme and Innovations) Md Abdullah Al Mamun, and Deputy Director (Resource Mobilisation) Md Shahariar Alam along with the other officials from both of the organisations were also present at the ceremony.

Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh Md Abdul Karim mentioned that UCEP Bangladesh provides technical and life skills education support to the underprivileged children and youth to better equip them as global citizens for the 21st century with resilience to address the changing demand. This EDUCIB Model has been adopted by UCEP based on the Government's priority agenda on technical education, added the release.

Chief Executive Officer (Acting) of MTB Foundation Samia Chowdhury, said, "Education for the underprivileged has always been a priority sector for MTB Foundation. Through this significant partnership with UCEP, MTB Foundation aims to provide general and technical education to 250 students from grades VI to X of the UCEP-MTB Foundation Johara Samad Technical School. We are hopeful that this affiliation will result in a decrease in the number of students dropping out."