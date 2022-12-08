Swedish artist Maher Zein visits Rohingya refugees in Bhasanchar 

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 05:12 pm

Renowned Swedish artist Maher Zein visited Rohingya refugees at Bashanchar Island in Bangladesh on Tuesday (6 December).

He performed at the 'Fun Zones' set up by Qatar Charity and its partners, reads a press release. 

Maher shared his experiences at a press conference held at a hotel in the capital today (8 December).

Maher expressed his determination to stand by the side of refugees in the coming days.

Rohingya refugees celebrated an exceptional and Joyous day at the presence and performance of Maher on Bhasanchar Island.

They enjoyed Maher Zein's performance with great enthusiasm. More than 10,000 refugee audiences danced to the rhythm of his tuneful song.

Maher Zein performed in two fun zones, one for women and children only. The refugees erupted in joy when Maher Zein performed his favorite song 'Tahayya`. Everyone, young and old, raised their voices imitating Maher's voice. Maher Zein also joined the audience in this joyful time.

Maher Zein enjoyed the `Spain vs Morocco` match in the fun zone after the performance. Maher Zein enjoyed the game as a supporter of Morocco. Later he performed a song in celebration of the victory of Morocco. 

Maher Zein also participated in a football game with the Rohingya refugees.

"As an artist, I will work strongly to create awareness to alleviate the suffering of helpless refugees in different countries of the world including Bangladesh," Maher Zein said.

