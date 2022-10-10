Owners, workers form human chain demanding to ban fake bidi

Sirajganj District Bidi Owners and Workers Union formed a human chain to press home a five-point demand including the prohibition of counterfeit bidi and brand rolls.

They organised the event in front of the district's Customs, Excise, and VAT office at 11am Monday (10 October).

During the programme, they demanded that the customs authorities take action against illegal bidi factories.

Mentioning that the significance of the bidi industry to the nation's economy is enormous, speakers said some unscrupulous bidi merchants have dodged billions of dollars in income by selling counterfeit bidi in an effort to ruin the bidi business.

For the sake of the country's growth and progress, they said the customs authorities should take necessary steps to halt production of counterfeit bidi.

Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation President MK Bangali, General Secretary Abdur Rahman among others took part in the programme.