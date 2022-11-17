Bidi workers in Khulna demand increase in wages

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 05:44 pm

Related News

Bidi workers in Khulna demand increase in wages

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 05:44 pm
Bidi workers in Khulna demand increase in wages

Khulna District Bidi Workers' Union and Employees' Unity Parishad staged a demonstration today at the divisional Customs, Excise and VAT office to press home their six demands, including the prohibition of counterfeit bidis.

Thousands of bidi workers gathered in front of the Khulna Customs, Excise and VAT Office on Thursday (17 November) morning and demanded a fair increase in salaries.

Besides, their demands include stopping revenue evasion on all bidis as well as issuing licenses without verification (online), reducing the duty on bidis, eliminating 10% income tax on bidis, increasing the price of cigarettes to sustain the bidi industry and workers, prohibiting the issuance of bidi factory licences without site inspection and taking legal action against counterfeiters.

Among others, Bangladesh Bidi Workers Federation general-secretary Abdur Rahman, joint-secretary Harik Hossain, Anower Hossain spoke at the programme.

The speakers said that millions of workers who are disadvantaged and underprivileged make a living by working in the bidi-manufacturing industry.

"The country's obsolete labour-intensive industry is being destroyed by conspiracies of foreign multinational companies," they said, alleging that these companies smuggle thousands of crores of Taka by manufacturing the product which poses dreadful health risks. 

"Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes forcing bidi-makers to shut down factories and businesses," they further said.

The speakers at the demonstration also urged the customs authorities to take necessary steps to put an end to unlawful bidi manufacturers and counterfeit bidis.

Top News

Bidi / Khulna / demand / demonstration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

9h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

9h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

Dollar crisis impacts fertilizer import

1h | Videos
Know about new Income Tax Return rules

Know about new Income Tax Return rules

3h | Videos
Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

22h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday