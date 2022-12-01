Health, fitness expo begins in Dhaka

The 6th edition of the international exposition titled 'Health and Fitness 2022' and the 4th edition of an international exhibition on hospitality solutions, hotel and resort equipment titled 'HH Expo 2022', were inaugurated on Thursday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

The three-day exhibitions will remain open for visitors until 3 December from 10am to 7pm.

The purpose of the exhibitions is to demonstrate new innovations, technology, products, equipment, and methods in the concerned sectors thus exploring new avenues for the participants, organisations and patrons.

Engineer Md Hasmotuzzaman, president, ASHRAE Bangladesh Chapter; Syed Almas Kabir, president, Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI); Al Mamun Mridha, acting secretary general, Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Badish Jindal, president, Federation of Punjab Small Industries Associations (FOPSIA) were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Under the 'Health and Fitness 2022', products like bicycle, sports and workout equipment, natural and organic products, and amusement products were put on display.

The 'HH Expo 2022' is expected to help the industry players to explore the opportunities in the fast growing hospitality industry of Bangladesh.

During the exhibitions, companies from home and abroad will display their products in more than 160 stalls.