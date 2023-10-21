First ‘Workers’ Access to Justice’ hackathon held in Dhaka

First ‘Workers’ Access to Justice’ hackathon held in Dhaka

The hackathon on "Workers' Access to Justice", the first of its kind in Bangladesh, was concluded in Dhaka on Sunday (21 October).

The winning multi-disciplinary team was awarded for its proposal on 'Justice Delayed is Justice Denied: Resolving the Labor Court Crisis', reads a press release. 

For two days, the hackathon focused on developing innovative methods to create pathways for workers' access to justice in Bangladesh. 

A judges' panel led by MA Awal, chairman (in charge) of the Labour Appellate Tribunal, selected the winner, after reviewing presentations by five competing teams.  

The hackathon was organized by BLAST and Dnet in partnership with the Rule of Law Collaborative at the University of South Carolina.

Participants in the hackathon were involved as competitors, mentors, and judges and each of the five teams included lawyers, entrepreneurs, and tech professionals with an interest in promoting workers' rights. 

Representatives from trade unions and labour rights groups, alongside lawyers and academics, served as mentors in order to ensure that the ideas developed took into account workers' needs and experiences in addition to providing professional guidance to the competitors based on their professional and academic perspectives. 

Each team, given their unique focus areas, set out to solve the workers' access to justice problem, and after 36 hours of intense training and teamwork from the mentors and organizers, presented their ideas to the panel of judges, which included the Chairman (in Charge) of the Labour Appellate Tribunal, scholars, employers, and other stakeholders. 
 

