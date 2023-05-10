Bangladeshi girl in winning team of Smart Cities Hackathon

Bangladeshi girl in winning team of Smart Cities Hackathon

The Thinking North Smart Cities Hackathon recently took place in Toronto, Canada where more than 700 participants competed in the hackathon for the top prize, making it one of the largest hackathons in the city. 

Amid the intense competition, team Foam on Latte took home the first grand prize under the mental health category where they prototyped an innovative solution for the mental healthcare settings, reads a press release.

The members of the winning team were Samina Rahman Purba, Batuhan Ipci and Hien Nguyen (Will).

The growing mental health crisis is a huge concern for people throughout the world, leading to billions of dollars in economic, societal and productivity losses for a nation. They asked themselves how they could enable seamless communication between patients and therapists between appointments to pave the way for more effective treatment. As a solution, they came up with 'Mood Vault'. 

Mood Vault is a cloud-based secure communication portal between patients and therapists. Patients can track their daily moods and log in their daily thoughts and feelings. 

These logs then get summarised by artificial intelligence to be reviewed by their therapists before their next appointment. The system is also able to conduct text sentiment analysis. By detecting the mood of the text and identifying keywords, the system can alert therapists if too many negative sentiments are present. 

The system can also identify suicidal patients based on their writing patterns or keywords used. An alert is then sent to the therapist to indicate which patients might be suicidal and special attention is needed. It does not end there, the system supports 75 language translations, breaking the language barrier between therapists and patients. 

If implemented and piloted properly, Mood Vault will become a game-changer in the mental healthcare setting space. 

Team Foam on Latte is now hoping to attract investors and pilot this project very soon. The team is also offering free mentorship for hackathon preparations and job search tips for recent graduates. 

hackathon / Canada

