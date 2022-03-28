Lex Intell wins Bangladesh round of Global Legal Hackathon 2022

Lex Intell, a Bangladeshi-developed online legal database and legal research platform, has recently won the Bangladesh round of Global Legal Hackathon 2022.

The Global Hackathon 2022 Bangladesh Edition is a powered collaboration of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), WhiteBoard, The Legal Circle, and Think Legal Bangladesh.

On the third day of the competition, the founder of Lex Intell, Barrister Md Asif Iqbal Saad, COO and Co-Editor Barrister Faran Md Araf, co-founder Barrister Mohammad Iftekhar Hossain (Sifat), along with their team, presented their project before an esteemed panel of jury members, reads a press release.

The jury comprised Barrister Moin Ghani, Barrister Anita Ghazi Rahman, Siffat Sarwar, Syed Mafiz Kamal, and Mustafizur Khan.

The hackathon has taken place simultaneously in cities around the world 25-27 March.

It is a unique platform for students and professionals, combining law, technology, and business expertise to digitise the legal sector.

This is also the world's largest technology innovation event and a learning laboratory for the legal industry, which for the first time took place in Bangladesh this year.

Lex Intell progressed to the global semi-finals in Singapore to compete in the next stage with their international peers, with the finals being held in London later in 2022.

A total of six teams competed in the Bangladesh round where they pitched their legal technology solutions, and among them, Lex Intell scored the highest and was selected by the judges as the winner of the Bangladesh round in the category of "Business of Law" for innovating an excellent technology-based solution to the existing problems in the field of legal database and research platform, the release added.

The winning team appreciated the initiative of the hackathon as they got an international platform where they could present the legal tech Industry of Bangladesh and are now confident in their abilities to compete in the global arena.

The Lex Intell database (www.lexintell.com) comprises legal documents such as case laws, legislation, notifications, gazettes, digests, journals, articles, and insights.

Although the primary goal of this database is to provide an advanced, cost-effective, and alternative virtual tool for Bangladeshi legal professionals, it is also intended to create a comparative analytical environment by incorporating the global and domestic laws of all major common law and civil law jurisdictions.

Apart from a large number of resources, the database includes powerful research and analytical tools that are carefully organised so that users may locate their desired provisions and information with a single click.