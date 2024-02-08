Bangladesh falling short in tourism branding: Experts

Despite having attractive tourist spots and infrastructure, Bangladesh lags far behind its neighbours in branding them to rope in foreign tourists, according to policy makers and business leaders.

"We have many things to attract foreign tourists, but we can not brand and sell them for lack of proper initiatives," Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of the Dhaka North City Corporation, said at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart 2024', which began at a city hotel on Thursday.

Sharing his experience, the mayor said, "Once I went to participate in a volleyball event in the Netherlands, where everyone was talking about sandy beaches of different countries."

"None of them knew about Cox's Bazar, the world's largest sea beach. Then, I mentioned the name of Cox's Bazar," he added.

More than 5.29 lakh foreigners visited Bangladesh in 2022 while the number was 7.19 lakh for Sri Lanka and 6.14 lakh for Nepal.

Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), believes that spots like Cox's Bazar and Sunamganj can be tourism hubs. He also emphasised exploring more such spots.

"Our infrastructure is ready, we just need investment. The private sector will come forward with the investments. Now, we need policy support from the government and execution of the plan in the tourism sector," the FBCCI president noted.

Mayor Atiqul expressed his interest in turning Dhaka city into an attractive tourist destination.

"We can make Dhaka familiar to the world through traditional buildings like Ahsan Manzil, street foods, Shaheed Minar, and the memories of the liberation war. For that, necessary initiatives will be taken with the help of the stakeholders," he pointed out.

He informed that they will organise a street food show in Banani on 20-22 February in association with the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation.

'Biman-Dhaka Travel Mart will continue till 10 February. The Bangladesh Monitor, a travel and tourism magazine, has organised it, supported by Biman Bangladesh Airlines as the title sponsor.

Over 80 organisations from home and abroad, representing airlines, hotels, resorts, travel agents, tour operators, training institutes, medical tourism agencies and other service providers are showcasing their products and services at the event.

The tour operators have offered special discounts on plane fares and attractive packages for the tourists.

The fair will remain open for the visitors from 10am to 8pm every day with an entry fee Tk50. A grand raffle draw on the entry tickets will be held on the closing day.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended, among others, by Md Mokammel Hossain, secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, and Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of the Biman.