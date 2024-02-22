3-day literature conference for expatriates kicks off at Bangla Academy

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 10:23 pm

3-day literature conference for expatriates kicks off at Bangla Academy

The three-day conference will showcase the literary works of non-residence Bangladeshis and the people of Bangladeshi origin, said the organisers.

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 10:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Centre for NRB Foundation and Scholars Bangladesh Society, have jointly organised a three-day conference on literature and culture in the capital, aiming to showcase the literary works of expatriate Bangladeshis.

The three-day conference will showcase the literary works of non-residence Bangladeshis and the people of Bangladeshi origin, said the organisers.

Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, education and cultural affairs adviser to the prime minister, inaugurated the conference at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy on Thursday.  

He thanked the organisers for arranging the literature conference for expatriates.

Former chancellor of Visva-Bharati University Prof Dr Pabitra Sarkar spoke at the event as a special guest.

Addressing the event, renowned cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar said he was impressed by the initiative for expatriates.

Cultural Affairs Secretary Khalil Ahmed said it is really commendable to organise such a literary conference for expatriates, and highlight their creative works.

In his speech, Centre for NRB Foundation founder and President ME Chowdhury Shamim said, "Scholars Bangladesh Society and Centre for NRB Foundation were established in 2004. Both the organisations have a glorious history of efforts to connect the non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and the people of Bangladeshi origin (PBOs) with their roots since its inception. 

"In these 20 years, the two organisations have acted as a bridge in this regard."

Supported by the Bangla Academy, the conference will continue till 24 February, organisers said.

 

